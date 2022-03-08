US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 99.045.

Energies: Apr '22 Crude is Up at 122.57.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 59 ticks and trading at 157.30.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 60 ticks Higher and trading at 4214.00.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 2012.00. Gold is 161 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial Conclusion

This is a nearly correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange. Conversely all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the London exchange which is Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. Not Major.

Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism- Tentative. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Point & Figure such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 03/07/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 03/07/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and Bonds were pointed Higher as well as Crude and Gold. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 798 or nearly 800 points yesterday. The other indices lost ground as well. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the markets lost ground and dropped dramatically strictly due to geopolitical events. There was an announcement over the weekend that the Russians had opened some "safe" corridors for civilians to escape the horrors of war. This proved to be untrue as the Ukrainians have stated that the Russians had in fact opened fire on the civilian population. Bottom line, until this issue between Russia and the Ukraine is resolved we will have a very unstable market and we are seeing that already. Crude is way past the $100 a barrel mark and hasn't been that high in years. Ironically enough the markets hate instability yet the markets themselves often show signs of being unstable. An oxymoron, no doubt. Today we have more economic news then yesterday but from our perspective we will just use our principles of Market Correlation to determine direction.