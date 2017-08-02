Markets go nowhere fast
Heading into the close, the FTSE 100 is 6 points higher, but risk appetite is slipping away.
- Rio Tinto fails to excite
- Investor enthusiasm for stocks fading
- Oil bounces despite another inventory build
It is a clear sign that things are not well within markets when Rio Tinto announces excellent numbers and a tasty dividend, but the shares fall. Risk appetite, despite the best efforts of investors earlier in the week, has been on the wane, and from the reaction to Rio it seems that we could be on the cusp of a bigger drop. While the Dow continues to hold 20,000, its position above this looks increasingly tenuous. The ominous quiet in US markets, where moves greater than 1% continue to be rarer than hens’ teeth, is a signal that something big is on its way. The current flows into gold and treasuries and away from the S&P 500 is another indication that the equity rally is looking exhausted. Investors probably aren’t falling out of love with miners permanently, but they are likely worried about short-term overvaluation. Having come so far in such a short space of time, the likes of Rio Tinto and others now look poised for some weakness.
Having already been heavily sold down after the API inventory figures yesterday, it was no surprise to see crude rally sharply despite another whopping build in US stockpiles according to the EIA. WTI has essentially traded between $52 and $54 for two months now, and today’s price action suggests that little will change here. Great for traders, but frustrating for those trying to take a longer term view. Nevertheless, the rising tide of US output, plus expectations of greater production from oil giants from the likes of Shell and BP, mean that OPEC will have to work hard to avoid another supply glut.
