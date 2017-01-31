Markets - Get ready for a surprise!

This market is very fickle right now and it pretty much represents a temperamental society around the world where politics is in the driving seat and is set to remain so for the year ahead - So buckle up for the long haul and be ready for plenty of good two-way business out there.

There is a new contended leader of the US economy that is sending half of the world's population into a panic. Investors are running for cover and the left are taking to the streets in millions in protest.

The Dow is off 120 points at time of writing today, the dollar is - 0.80% and the yen is up to one month highs, up 1.2% vrs the greenback so far, (Some fx intervention comments from Trump added fuel to the bears fire as well today, calling out China and Japan as currency manipulators again).

All of this current risk-off politically motivated frenzy out there is in stark contrast to when the market's ideas for stimulus under Trump's policies and hopes of infrastructure spending had actually underpinned dollar strength and recently sent the Dow to the milestone 20,000 level (or to its breaking point).

However, I want to come back to that later, because in my opinion, none of that made sense anyway and I am far more comfortable with the dollar lower and stock markets in a correction than I am seeing them both rally on hot air and unjustifiable rational - As I have said all along, this is all just one huge bubble that has to pop eventually, and the bigger it inflates, the louder bang and more painful the outcome.

I do not wish to be seen favouring Trump and his policies, for I'm somewhere in the middle between the spectrum of the far right and far left. However, what is equally as dangerous, or perhaps what makes things so dangerous, is when people who do support Trump's policies are instantly thrown into a box by at least the majority of all those that did not vote for Trump and by all people from around the world that are all of a sudden standing up for human rights, protesting in the face of Trump's pro-life bias, or from his standpoint on terrorism to his border controls in respect of drug, human and arms trafficking - all of which are falling under his protectionist executive orders that have been put into place within his first ten days in office as president of the USA.

Indeed, I find it upsetting to watch a grown man crying at an airport in America because his brother, who was paying a visit from one of the banned countries, is not granted a visa to enter the USA and will be deported back to his country. However, I can't help but look to find some perspective on this and when looking elsewhere around the world, I see that this goes on all of the time. Trump is not the only leader of a nation that wants to protect its country's borders, culture and his citizens.

If you compare Trump's border controls to that of countries around the world and indeed recent executive orders from the previous administration's president, you will find that Obama’s administration did stop processing all applications for Iraqi refugees for a six-month time period back in 2011 and others, such as Jimmy Carter and Chester Arthur were also among presidents to restrict immigration by nation state. When you look around the world, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain, these countries have not taken one single Syrian refugee because they are worried about what it would do to the balance of their society.

Also, the following countries will not allow any jewish Israeli passport holders from entering: Algeria, Bangladesh, Brunei, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, UAE, and the Republic of Yemen.

Finally, when looking around, there are eight other countries that are far harder to enter than America, including,1) North Korea, then 2) Russia, 3) The Congo, 4) Angola, 5) Iran, 6) Syria, 7) Saudi Arabia, 8) Sao Tome. All those come before the 9) USA and then 10) Sudan ( But, if you have an Israeli visa stamp, you will be denied entry).

So what is all the protesting about all of a sudden and how long will this drive markets?

All of this protesting around the world is the left throwing a hissy fit because they lost the Brexit vote and the US elections.

Trump was always a risk and inevitably was the one thing that was really going to stir up protest, sending fear and uncertainty into the market. It has been the catlyst to send investors packing in an exodus from US assets and reversing, in part, the Trump reflation trade.

However, how long can the protest really be justified? It will likely not last very long here will continue to be an underbelly of opposition to populism and Trump, but we will be looking for new drivers in the market again very soon. In fact, we will soon be back to business as usual and looking to Central Banks again until the market losing complete confidence in them.

However, to finally move away from the Trump factor, I leave you with a written statement he posted about the temporary immigration controls and what follows is a post I read on Facebook that seems to speak some truth to matter.

Statement Regarding Recent Executive Order Concerning Extreme Vetting:

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave.

We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say. My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months.

The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror. To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe.

There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days.

I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering.”"

Facebook post:

"In-depth analysis has shown a massive 91% correlation between those who signed the petition to ban Trump from the UK and those who demanded a second referendum.

Essentially it is the same noisy minority out of step with mainstream opinion protesting against anything that threatens the establishment status quo. They lose at election time, lose at referendum time and then protest furiously about it otherwise. Sorry guys, that’s how democracy works. The idea that their is a huge national movement against President Trump and Brexit is absurd. In reality it’s the same group of people moaning over and over again."

My father once told me, "You just got to get on with it son..."

While it is undoubtably a huge inconvenience for them and of course I do feel for all the innocent people affected by Trump's temporary ban on entry to the USA from certain countries that have been identified as breeding grounds for terrorism, it is not the end of the world.

The refugees fleeing those countries are a bi-product of the previous administration's foreign policy and it seems highly hypocritical that there are only protests now against Trump who has been left the job of cleaning up Obama's refugee legacy.

Where were the protestors when Obama was dropping bombs? Where were all the protesters when he broke the law seventy five times during his presidency and when he illegally armed Mexican drug cartels and ISIS militants. Where were they when he spent tax dollars to re-settle illegals inside U.S. borders and when he carried out military interventionism in Libya without Congressional approval?

So, what happens from here?

There is an under belly in society where the left is extremely dissatisfied with the outcome of Brexit, Trump and the potential failings of leftish governments in Europe. Ironically, it could all be leading to more of the same from the right striking back, just as they did in America and the UK.

I expect more of the same during the European elections with the first key election and breeding grounds for the next populist movement coming from Holland's General elections. These are planned to be held in the Netherlands on Wednesday, 15 March 2017 to elect all 150 members of the House of Representatives. However, based on current opinion polls the anti-EU and anti-immigrant party PVV could become the biggest party.

There is an argument though that if Brexit is delayed in parliament and we don't see the populist parties in Holland or France winning this year, we could be back to business as usual sooner than we think. By that time, the Trump hysteria will likely have settled down, just as the Brexit froth has done so to some extent.

Either way, I will be fixated on the US economy with eyes also all over China. Both of these are the elephant in the room in my opinion, besides an EU banking crisis that is. This reflation trade is built on a house of cards that are inevitably going to come down. The US recovery is phony and there is no spending that Trump can do on infrastructure that tackles the national debt. This should be the most important issues of today in respect to the markets - or arguably, from a social standpoint.

We all agree that the debt will continue to rise through 20 trillion dollars, right? Well, as it continues to rise, so would a reluctance to purchase U.S. government debt. If that reluctance turns significant, it will drive bond prices lower sending shock waves throughout the global financial system and I simply do not see a way out of it.

It kind of reminds me of the cult classic sci-fi film, TOTAL RECALL, a film directed by Paul Verhoeven in 1990 - "Get ready for a surprise!