Asia Market Update: Markets generally pare gains during the final trading session of 2022; JGB yields drop, more BOJ emergency bond purchases seen.
General trend
- USD/JPY extends decline.
- China official PMI data is due on Saturday [post US close].
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens +0.2% at 7,032.
China/Hong Kong
- Shanghai Composite opens +0.4% at 3,084.
- Hang Seng opens +1.5% at 20,030.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9646 v 6.9793 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY183.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY205B prior; Net inject CNY181.0B v net inject CNY201B prior (**Note: The weekly net cash injection is CNY975.0B [largest injection since 2019]).
- (CN) US considers airline wastewater testing amid COVID situation in China - financial press.
- (RU) Russian govt spokesperson Peskov: Confirms Pres Putin and China Pres Xi to speak on Fri, Dec 30th via videolink; To discuss bilateral and regional issues.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens +0.7% at 26,288.
-*(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces unscheduled outright bond buying operation [3rd straight session]: Offers to buy ¥300B in 10-25 year JGBs.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected]; Announces unscheduled 1-3 year and 3-5 year fixed-rate operations.
South Korea
- Kospi closed for holiday.
-*(KR) South Korea DecCPI M/M: 0.2% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: 5.0% V 5.1%E; CPI Core Y/Y: 4.8% v 4.6%e [BOK has a 2% inflation target].
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): Reiterates inflation to hover around 5% for the time being, uncertainty very high over inflation [follows Dec CPI data].
- (KR) South Korea President wants to expand the tax benefit for chips – South Korean press.
- (KR) Follow Up: South Korea to ‘sharply’ raise electricity rates in Q1, to increase power prices by 9.5% – South Korea press.
- (KR) Follow up: South Korea to require travelers from China to take COVID tests before departure from China – South Korean media.
Other Asia
- (ID) Indonesia Trade Ministry: Cuts palm oil domestic marketing obligation (DMO) to exports ratio to 1:6, effective from Jan.
- (SG) Singapore Nov M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 1.7% v 3.2% prior; M1 Money Supply Y/Y: -8.8% v -6.8% prior.
North America
- (US) President Biden signs the $1.66T FY23 Omnibus funding bill (as expected).
Europe
- (IT) Italian press reports that 10% of travelers from China landing in Rome are testing Covid positive.
- (UK) PM Sunak plans to cut in half the aid that helps businesses pay fuel bills - The Times.
- (RU) Reportedly Russia Dep PM Novak ready to back Kazakh request for oil flow to Germany - press.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.2%, ASX 200 +0.3% , Hang Seng +0.8%; Shanghai Composite +0.6% ; Kospi closed.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 1.0671-1.0652 ; JPY 133.09-132.38 ; AUD 0.6783-0.6752 ;NZD 0.6353-0.6316.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,823/oz; Crude Oil +0.4% at $78.72/brl; Copper -0.2% at $3.8230/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0650 as markets head toward end of year
EUR/USD has stretched higher toward 1.0700 before retreating modestly. The US Dollar weakness despite the souring market mood on the last trading day of the year seems to be helping the pair stay in positive territory amid a lack of fundamental drivers.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2000 following earlier climb
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.2050 in the last NA session of 2022. The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for Pound Sterling to outperform the US Dollar, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,820 as US yields edge higher
Gold price has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to a fresh daily high above $1,825 before losing its traction. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, making it difficult for XAU/USD to continue to push higher.
Bitcoin whales holding up to 100,000 BTC hunt cycle bottom, here’s what to expect
Bitcoin network’s large wallet investors influence the asset’s price through their transaction activity. Analysts at Santiment found evidence of whale activity influence on the asset’s price.
Week Ahead – NFP and Fed minutes to kickstart the New Year as dollar languishes
Markets will slowly begin to return to normal in the first trading week of 2023, with a number of top-tier releases on the way to liven things up after the holiday lull.