Markets gain ground as weak payrolls lower FOMC tapering expectations

Stocks throughout Europe and Asia are heading higher after Friday’s weak payrolls figure. While the US recovery is clearly on unstable footing, it also brings hope that tapering could be delayed. Meanwhile, the UK construction PMI has highlighted how rising prices continue to hinder growth in the sector. European markets follow Asian stocks higher.
-
Weak US payrolls figure brings expectation of more cautious FOMC approach.
-
UK construction PMI declines as input prices continue to soar.
US misfortune appears to come to the benefit of global markets if Asian and European markets are anything to go by. With US non-farm payrolls coming in at a seven-month low of 235k, expectations for a hawkish September FOMC meeting have subsided. The decline in unemployment and rising wages do provide some reason for optimism, yet the rise in Delta cases certainly appear to be dealing the recovery a blow according to Friday’s payrolls figure.
While the US Labor day holiday ensures lower volumes, volatility appears to be elevated given the sharp gains seen overnight and into the European session. Dollar strength seen this morning help drive GBPUSD lower, to the benefit of the internationally-focused FTSE 100. However, a sharp decline in the UK construction PMI highlight domestic concerns that are being expressed via FTSE 250 underperformance. That construction PMI highlighted how expansion within the sector has slowed to the softest pace since February. Meanwhile, input prices continue to constrain the sector, with supply chain disruptions bringing the second fastest monthly rise in prices on record.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 77 points higher, at 35,446.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is pressured towards 1.1850 after the downbeat Eurozone Sentix data. The US dollar recovers ground following a disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.3850 amid a US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving risk appetite.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye $1819 and $1814 as NFP effect fades
Gold price is consolidating its retreat from two-month highs of $1834, as the bulls continue to remain hopeful, despite the impressive US dollar rebound and the risk-on market mood.
Cardano price faces two obstacles before ADA attempts new all-time high
Cardano price is stuck within a narrow range as the bulls struggle with pushing prices higher. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that ADA could be headed higher with a 16% climb, should it overcome the remaining obstacles.
The Week Ahead: ECB meeting, China trade and UK GDP
The last ECB meeting in July was every bit as uninteresting as we expected it to be. Having announced a change to its inflation mandate to try and give itself more flexibility over monetary policy in July the discussion is likely to move onto the future of its PEPP asset purchase program.