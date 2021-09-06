Markets gain ground as weak payrolls lower FOMC tapering expectations

Stocks throughout Europe and Asia are heading higher after Friday’s weak payrolls figure. While the US recovery is clearly on unstable footing, it also brings hope that tapering could be delayed. Meanwhile, the UK construction PMI has highlighted how rising prices continue to hinder growth in the sector. European markets follow Asian stocks higher.

Weak US payrolls figure brings expectation of more cautious FOMC approach.

UK construction PMI declines as input prices continue to soar.

US misfortune appears to come to the benefit of global markets if Asian and European markets are anything to go by. With US non-farm payrolls coming in at a seven-month low of 235k, expectations for a hawkish September FOMC meeting have subsided. The decline in unemployment and rising wages do provide some reason for optimism, yet the rise in Delta cases certainly appear to be dealing the recovery a blow according to Friday’s payrolls figure.

While the US Labor day holiday ensures lower volumes, volatility appears to be elevated given the sharp gains seen overnight and into the European session. Dollar strength seen this morning help drive GBPUSD lower, to the benefit of the internationally-focused FTSE 100. However, a sharp decline in the UK construction PMI highlight domestic concerns that are being expressed via FTSE 250 underperformance. That construction PMI highlighted how expansion within the sector has slowed to the softest pace since February. Meanwhile, input prices continue to constrain the sector, with supply chain disruptions bringing the second fastest monthly rise in prices on record.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 77 points higher, at 35,446.