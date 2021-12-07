European markets are continuing their upward trajectory, with traders feeling increased confidence that the Omicron variant will not ruin Christmas. Chinese trade data has impressed, boosting sentiment given recent logistical concerns. UK house prices are on the rise, boosting housebuilders.

European markets continue to push higher.

Chinese trade boost confidence around global growth.

UK house prices continue to drive higher.

European markets are showing a consistently positive outlook this week as fears over Omicron start to dissipate. Reopening stocks have enjoyed a welcome bounce this week, as investors pre-empt a positive outlook when the South African data is crunched. Despite a surge in Covid cases and hospital admissions, the mild symptoms are expected to keep deaths well below the levels seen in prior waves. From an FX perspective, we continue to see funds flow into currencies whose central banks look likely to tighten policy in the event that rising Omicron cases do not spark widespread lockdowns.

Chinese exports reached a record high in November, with early festive sales driving up demand given concerns over global supply chain friction. With the pandemic driving up household savings, we are likely to see further growth in demand for December, although for UK businesses it is more a question of whether they can take advantage of that surge. Crucially we have also seen Chinese imports sharply higher in November, allaying fears around how global logistical struggles could hinder growth from some of the major commodity-exporting nations.

UK house prices grew at the fastest rate in 15 years over the past three months, allaying fears that we could see a crash once the stamp duty boost drew to an end. With elevated household savings and rampant global inflation in play, it should come as no surprise to see assets such as houses provide a key hedge against rising prices. For housebuilders, this is a clear sign that demand continues to outstrip supply, with yesterday’s strong construction PMI highlighting continued strength within the sector.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 340 points higher, at 35,567.