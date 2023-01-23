Equities are pushing higher ahead of a week dominated by growth and inflation data, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks rise as traders looks ahead to key growth and inflation data
“European markets have enjoyed a largely positive start to the week, with the recent jitters fading thanks to a largely slow day. While Friday saw Fed member Waller call for a mere 25-basis point hike at each of the next two FOMC meetings, the US GDP and core PCE figures due out this week should provide great clarity over where we go from here. With the Fed hoping to engineer a soft landing, this week sees traders gauge the possibility of such an event, and whether it will come via a swift end to the current monetary tightening phase.”
Microsoft invest in ChatGPT as Alphabet scramble to react
“Tech stocks remain in the limelight today, with the Nasdaq outperforming as Spotify announce jobs cuts and Microsoft pledged to invest billions in the ‘google-killer’ OpenAI. After years of outperformance throughout the Covid years, valuations have come under intense scrutiny as earnings forecasts turn downwards. However, the latest round of cost cutting measures has helped tighten up balance sheets which should stand the sector in good stead for the post-recession resurgence. Microsoft shareholders will be buoyed by their multi-billion investment in ChatGPT owner OpenAI, with Alphabet seemingly scrambling to develop a similar product to provide alongside their google platform. ”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0900 following earlier decline
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed toward 1.0900 after having dropped below 1.0850 earlier in the day. With Wall Street's main indexes stretching higher following a mixed opening, the US Dollar struggles to hold its ground and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2380 as US Dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound toward 1.2400 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. The positive shift witnessed in market mood in the American session causes the safe haven US Dollar to lose interest and allows the pair to gain traction.
Gold recovers from daily lows, trades above $1,920
Gold price reversed its direction and advanced beyond $1,920 after having declined toward $1,910 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated to the 3.5% area, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
Bitcoin traders set for a 25% price increase in the perfect scenario
Bitcoin price shelves the comments from Fed speakers about the current rate path of the US. BTC is set to jump in a calm week as Fed speakers enter the blackout period before the first US central bank meeting this year. Traders are gearing up for another leg higher towards $29,000, bearing a potential 25% of topside gains.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Quiet session after Friday surge and Federal Reserve blackout
Equity markets are set for a flat opening in the United States after a fairly quiet European session. Large parts of Asia are off for Chinese New Year and Friday’s strong close on Wall Street has led to a cautious session.