Equities are pushing higher ahead of a week dominated by growth and inflation data, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks rise as traders looks ahead to key growth and inflation data

“European markets have enjoyed a largely positive start to the week, with the recent jitters fading thanks to a largely slow day. While Friday saw Fed member Waller call for a mere 25-basis point hike at each of the next two FOMC meetings, the US GDP and core PCE figures due out this week should provide great clarity over where we go from here. With the Fed hoping to engineer a soft landing, this week sees traders gauge the possibility of such an event, and whether it will come via a swift end to the current monetary tightening phase.”

Microsoft invest in ChatGPT as Alphabet scramble to react

“Tech stocks remain in the limelight today, with the Nasdaq outperforming as Spotify announce jobs cuts and Microsoft pledged to invest billions in the ‘google-killer’ OpenAI. After years of outperformance throughout the Covid years, valuations have come under intense scrutiny as earnings forecasts turn downwards. However, the latest round of cost cutting measures has helped tighten up balance sheets which should stand the sector in good stead for the post-recession resurgence. Microsoft shareholders will be buoyed by their multi-billion investment in ChatGPT owner OpenAI, with Alphabet seemingly scrambling to develop a similar product to provide alongside their google platform. ”