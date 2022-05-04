The highly anticipated US central bank decision is surely going to be today’s main event as investors wait to see if the FED will raise interest rates by the previously expected 50 basis points or if it will be even more aggressive after recent US macroeconomic data appeared to be quite concerning. US futures are trading flat, highlighting that uncertainty is not related only to European investors and while there was a series of PMI reports from Europe, the majority were revision and did not have a significant impact on stocks. Meanwhile, gold is trading around $1870 after once again testing an important at $1862 and managing to halt a downward move which saw the price drop almost 7% since reaching a high of $1998 in mid April. Furthermore, in addition to the FOMC decision, US investors will also be keeping an eye on the ongoing wall street earnings season with reports expected from Moderna, Ebay and Uber among several others. After some widespread uncertainty seen across markets, today could see some significant moves throughout asset classes with many of them hovering at important levels.
Oil trades higher after API inventory report shows greater than expected drop
Oil prices started the day trading higher after yesterday’s API inventory report showed a higher than expected draw and as traders await today’s EIA report for confirmation. WTI is up over 3% and is trading around $106 after breaking through a previous resistance around $105, which it is currently still testing. Meanwhile Brent is hovering around $108 after gaining over 2,8% and as uncertainty related to Chinese demand continues to be a key topic of discussion while lockdowns intensify across the country due to rising covid cases.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Here's why ApeCoin price could retrace to 12
Apecoin price has disproportionate wave structure. One more drop could occur into $12. ApeCoin price has rallied 20% into today's high at $17.66. Despite the impressive countertrend rally, the overall downtrend looks disproportionate.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.