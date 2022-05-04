The highly anticipated US central bank decision is surely going to be today’s main event as investors wait to see if the FED will raise interest rates by the previously expected 50 basis points or if it will be even more aggressive after recent US macroeconomic data appeared to be quite concerning. US futures are trading flat, highlighting that uncertainty is not related only to European investors and while there was a series of PMI reports from Europe, the majority were revision and did not have a significant impact on stocks. Meanwhile, gold is trading around $1870 after once again testing an important at $1862 and managing to halt a downward move which saw the price drop almost 7% since reaching a high of $1998 in mid April. Furthermore, in addition to the FOMC decision, US investors will also be keeping an eye on the ongoing wall street earnings season with reports expected from Moderna, Ebay and Uber among several others. After some widespread uncertainty seen across markets, today could see some significant moves throughout asset classes with many of them hovering at important levels.

Oil trades higher after API inventory report shows greater than expected drop

Oil prices started the day trading higher after yesterday’s API inventory report showed a higher than expected draw and as traders await today’s EIA report for confirmation. WTI is up over 3% and is trading around $106 after breaking through a previous resistance around $105, which it is currently still testing. Meanwhile Brent is hovering around $108 after gaining over 2,8% and as uncertainty related to Chinese demand continues to be a key topic of discussion while lockdowns intensify across the country due to rising covid cases.