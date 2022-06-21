US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 103.800.

Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Up at 110.52.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Down 19 ticks and trading at 134.02.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 264 ticks Higher and trading at 3742.00.

Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1839.50. Gold is 11 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading High with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Spanish Ibex exchange which is Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Existing Home Sales are out at 10 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Mester Speaks at 12 Noon. Major

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Last Friday the ZN made its move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 06/17/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 06/17/22

Bias

Last Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw no evidence of correlation open. The Dow dropped 38 points but the other indices closed Higher. All in all a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Last Friday I suspected that everyone couldn't wait for the markets to close and the week to end. The Dow closed below the 30,000 level and I believe this was the first time it closed below that level since 2020. Today we don't have much in the way of economic news reports to drive the market. We have Existing Home Sales out at 10 AM an dan FOMC Member speaking at 12 noon. Will this be enough to perhaps move the markets Higher? Only time will tell.