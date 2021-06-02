US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Up at 90.180.

Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 68.43.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 year bond is Up 5 ticks and trading at 156.09.

Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 10 ticks Higher and trading at 4201.00.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1899.00. Gold is 60 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Up as well. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Nikkei and Aussie exchanges which are Higher. Currently, all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Spanish IBEX which is fractionally lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism - tentative. This is Major.

Wards Total Vehicle Sales - By Brand All Day. This is Major.

Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Evans Speaks at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were pointed Lower Monday morning and this usually indicates an Upside day. The markets had other ideas as the Dow did closed Higher by 46 points. However, the other indices did close Lower. Please note that the new contract month for the ZN is now Sept. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

After a long three-day holiday weekend, we usually witness pent-up demand as the markets were closed Monday and they were correlated to the Upside yesterday morning. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow did trade Higher but the other indices did not. Today we have vehicle sales and the Beige Book, both of which are major and proven market movers. Will this changing the market direction? As in all things, only time will tell.