US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Up at 90.180.
Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 68.43.
Financials: The Sept '21 30 year bond is Up 5 ticks and trading at 156.09.
Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 10 ticks Higher and trading at 4201.00.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1899.00. Gold is 60 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Up as well. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Nikkei and Aussie exchanges which are Higher. Currently, all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Spanish IBEX which is fractionally lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism - tentative. This is Major.
-
Wards Total Vehicle Sales - By Brand All Day. This is Major.
-
Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Evans Speaks at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were pointed Lower Monday morning and this usually indicates an Upside day. The markets had other ideas as the Dow did closed Higher by 46 points. However, the other indices did close Lower. Please note that the new contract month for the ZN is now Sept. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
After a long three-day holiday weekend, we usually witness pent-up demand as the markets were closed Monday and they were correlated to the Upside yesterday morning. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow did trade Higher but the other indices did not. Today we have vehicle sales and the Beige Book, both of which are major and proven market movers. Will this changing the market direction? As in all things, only time will tell.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
