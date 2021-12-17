A week dominated by central banks draws to an end, removing much of the uncertainty that has plagued sentiment of late. While Omicron provides an ongoing risk, the perception that this wave could be short-lived does provide the basis for traders to buy into ‘reopening’ stock weakness.
European markets follow US and Asia lower.
Reopening stocks gain traction as traders look beyond short-term pain.
UK Gfk consumer confidence and German Ifo business climate lose ground.
European markets are following their US and Asian counterparts lower today, with the initial positive reaction in the face of Fed and BoE monetary tightening faltering as we head into the weekend. With the Bank of Japan seeking to end their pandemic assistance program, we see a week filled with central bank drama draw to an end. Between the move towards higher rates and rising Omicron cases, markets have seen plenty of volatility of late. Between growing Omicron cases and monetary tightening, belief in an impending Santa rally has been somewhat shaky this time around. However, with this week providing greater clarity over the outlook for monetary policy, it is likely that markets will soon look beyond the impending sharp Omicron wave and buy the temporary dip in retail and travel names. Markets will typically pre-empt any major market-moving event and look to the medium term, thus raising the attractiveness of ‘reopening’ names as seen today for the likes of WHSmith, Restaurant Group, Card Factory, and Cineworld.
Declining UK Gfk consumer confidence and German Ifo business climate figures highlight how the latest surge in Covid cases and rising inflation has dented sentiment throughout Europe. Coming into a critical festive period for businesses, there is a strong chance that we see spending and consumption fall short of previous expectations. Nonetheless, while we are likely to see bumps in the road, there is a strong chance that stocks continue to gain ground thanks to loose monetary policy and a relatively effective set of Covid vaccines and treatments developed over the course of the past two years.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 35,914, up 17 points on last night’s close.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
