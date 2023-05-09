Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Up at 101.285.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Down at 72.49.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 16 ticks and trading at 130.12.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 64 ticks Lower and trading at 4136.75.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 2035.50. Gold is 23 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Aussie and Nikkei exchanges which are Higher. At the present time all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. This is Major. Actual reading was 89 vs 89.6 expected.

FOMC Member Jefferson Speaks at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 12 PM EST. This is Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism - tentative. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 9:30 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a High. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 9:30 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 5/08/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 5/08/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the indices were correlated to the Upside yesterday morning. The markets traded Mixed with the Dow dropping 56 points but the S&P and Nasdaq managed a slight gain. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the markets were correlated to the Upside however the Dow was the only holdout as it dropped 56 points and the other indices managed a slight gain. I suppose traders were buying into the notion of "one day up, next day down." We choose to perform market correlation analysis on a daily basis because we realize that the markets change every day. Sometimes it could be for a geopolitical reason, or it could be a market situation that does it. Be that as it may we don't just assume that something will happen and we know that anything can happen on any given day.