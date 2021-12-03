Todays’ Market Summary
-
The dollar strengthening is intact.
-
Futures on three main.
-
US stock indexes are up.
-
Brent is extending gains.
-
Gold prices are gaining.
Top daily news
Equity index futures are mostly gaining currently ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls report following a solid uptick on Wall Street Thursday. Google stock rose 1.36% despite news Canada is expected to introduce a news media bargaining code within the next two months that would result in Google and Facebook payments to publishers totaling between CA$100-150m annually, Tesla shares lost 0.95% Thursday underperforming market as Elon Musk exercised more options selling Tesla shares worth $1.38 billion.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-0.23%
|GBP USD
|-0.03%
|USD JPY
|+0.15%
|AUD USD
|-0.35%
The dollar strengthening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% Thursday despite the US Labor Department report 238 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, up from 199 thousand the previous week.
EUR/USD continued retreating yesterday while GBP/USD reversed its sliding despite Eurostat report eurozone producer prices surged 21.9% over the year in October. Both euro and Pound are lower against the dollar currently. USD/JPY reversed it's retreating yesterday while AUD/USD continued sliding with both the Australian dollar and yen lower against Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.41%
|Nikkei Index
|+1.02%
|Hang Seng Index
|-0.29%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.22%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently with US 10-year Treasury note yields down at 1.429%. US stock market rebounded Thursday despite an uptick in weekly jobless claims, although the overall figure remains below the pre-pandemic level. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily gains in the range of 0.4% to 1.8%.
European stock indexes are higher currently after closing down Thursday led by tech shares. Asian indexes are mostly gaining today led by Nikkei while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down amid news US adopted law under which the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) must be able to inspect audits of foreign firms listed on US markets and requires companies to name any Chinese Communist Party members on their board of directors.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+1.13%
|WTI Crude
|+0.63%
Brent is extending gains. Prices ended higher yesterday despite OPEC+ surprise decision to stick to its plans and to boost output monthly by 400,000 barrels per day. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ended up 1.4% and is higher currently. Brent crude gained 1.2% to $69.67 a barrel on Thursday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.11%
Gold prices are gaining today. February gold lost 1.2% closing at $1762.70 Thursday, the lowest finish since October 12.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1300 area as NFP-inspired dollar weakness fades
EUR/USD jumped to a daily high of 1.1333 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing November Nonfarm Payrolls data but quickly returned below 1.1300. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be helping the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USDdrops to 1.3250 area as dollar regains strength
GBP/USD spiked above 1.3300 in the early American session with the initial market reaction to the gloomy US November jobs report. However, the greenback regathered strength on hawkish Fed commentary and forced the pair to turn south.
Gold struggles to capitalize on weak NFP data, holds near $1,770
Gold spiked to a daily high near $1,780 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US but seems to be having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum with the 10-year US T-bond yield staying resilient.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. Bitcoin is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?