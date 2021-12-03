Todays’ Market Summary

The dollar strengthening is intact.

Futures on three main.

US stock indexes are up.

Brent is extending gains.

Gold prices are gaining.

Top daily news

Equity index futures are mostly gaining currently ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls report following a solid uptick on Wall Street Thursday. Google stock rose 1.36% despite news Canada is expected to introduce a news media bargaining code within the next two months that would result in Google and Facebook payments to publishers totaling between CA$100-150m annually, Tesla shares lost 0.95% Thursday underperforming market as Elon Musk exercised more options selling Tesla shares worth $1.38 billion.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.23% GBP USD -0.03% USD JPY +0.15% AUD USD -0.35%

The dollar strengthening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% Thursday despite the US Labor Department report 238 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, up from 199 thousand the previous week.

EUR/USD continued retreating yesterday while GBP/USD reversed its sliding despite Eurostat report eurozone producer prices surged 21.9% over the year in October. Both euro and Pound are lower against the dollar currently. USD/JPY reversed it's retreating yesterday while AUD/USD continued sliding with both the Australian dollar and yen lower against Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.41% Nikkei Index +1.02% Hang Seng Index -0.29% Australian Stock Index +0.22%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently with US 10-year Treasury note yields down at 1.429%. US stock market rebounded Thursday despite an uptick in weekly jobless claims, although the overall figure remains below the pre-pandemic level. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily gains in the range of 0.4% to 1.8%.

European stock indexes are higher currently after closing down Thursday led by tech shares. Asian indexes are mostly gaining today led by Nikkei while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down amid news US adopted law under which the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) must be able to inspect audits of foreign firms listed on US markets and requires companies to name any Chinese Communist Party members on their board of directors.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +1.13% WTI Crude +0.63%

Brent is extending gains. Prices ended higher yesterday despite OPEC+ surprise decision to stick to its plans and to boost output monthly by 400,000 barrels per day. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ended up 1.4% and is higher currently. Brent crude gained 1.2% to $69.67 a barrel on Thursday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.11%

Gold prices are gaining today. February gold lost 1.2% closing at $1762.70 Thursday, the lowest finish since October 12.

