Todays’ market summary

Top daily news

Equity index futures are down sharply currently ahead of US market reopening after Thanksgiving holiday. Apple said Thursday its digital ID program like digital driver’s license and ID function that lets you scan your documents and have them on your Wallet app at all times is delayed for early 2022, France delisted US online marketplace Wish ahead of Black Friday over unsafe products.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.3% GBP USD -0.18% USD JPY -0.98% AUD USD -0.92%

The Dollar weakening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.1% Thursday.

GBP/USD continued retreating yesterday while EUR/USD reversed its sliding despite Germany’s Q3 GDP downgrade. Euro is higher against the Dollar currently while Pound is lower still. USD/JPY joined AUD/USD’s continued sliding yesterday with the Australian dollar sharply lower against Greenback currently and yen higher.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -1.5% Nikkei Index -2.68% Hang Seng Index 2.78% Australian Stock Index -2.4%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently with US 10-year Treasury note yields down at 1.562%. US stock market was closed Thursday for Thanksgiving holiday. The three main US stock benchmarks ended mixed Wednesday after data showing jobless claims totaled 199,000 for the last week, down from 270,000 a week ago and below expectations. Indexes recorded daily returns in the range of -0.03% to +0.44%.

European stock indexes are lower currently after closing up Thursday led by utilities shares. Asian indexes are sharply down today led by Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dragged by casino and beverage shares after the detection of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus in Hong Kong.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -3.2% WTI Crude -4.4%

Brent is extending losses. Prices ended lower in thin trading yesterday amid reports OPEC expected the US release of 50 million barrels of crude from its reserves would swell a surplus in oil markets by 1.1 million barrels per day. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ended down 0.5% and is lower currently. Brent crude slipped 0.1% to $82.17 a barrel on Thursday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +1.02%

Gold prices are gaining today. Spot gold added 5 cents closing at $1788.50 Thursday.

