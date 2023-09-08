Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Down at 105.015.

Energies: Oct '23 Crude is Up at 87.47.

Financials: The Dec '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 3 ticks and trading at 119.13.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 37 ticks Lower and trading at 4447.00.

Gold: The Dec'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1947.30. Gold is 48 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Lower with the Indian Sensex Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders

FOMC Member Barr Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Wholesale Inventories m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Consumer Credit m/m is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 8:30 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the ZN started its Downward descent. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 8:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 9/07/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 9/07/23

Bias

Yesterday, we gave the markets a Downside bias as it was correlated that way. The markets traded mainly Lower with the S&P and Nasdaq closing Lower, only the Dow remained in positive territory. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

The markets as of late aren't showing us very much. We are besieged with challenges as we are dealing with a market in China that may fall into a downturn, a Federal Reserve that won't any clue as to what the futures holds for interest rates and inflation the likes of which no one has seen in over 40 years. Each day the markets hand us a new surprise. The folks in DC are jumping for joy thinking that their agenda is working and in reality it isn't. Yes jobs are good, but prices are higher and higher, and no one is stopping it. The Federal Reserve seeing this will continue to hike rates until they see a decrease in inflation but unfortunately many thousands of workers will be laid off by the time they react to the situation. Hiking rates hurts everyone including small businesses that need an influx of capital to continue in business. The folks in DC aren't addressing this problem head-on; so now we have to see if this Federal Reserve has in fact engineered a soft landing.