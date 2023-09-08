USD: Sep '23 is Down at 105.015.
Energies: Oct '23 Crude is Up at 87.47.
Financials: The Dec '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 3 ticks and trading at 119.13.
Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 37 ticks Lower and trading at 4447.00.
Gold: The Dec'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1947.30. Gold is 48 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Lower with the Indian Sensex Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.
Possible challenges to traders
-
FOMC Member Barr Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Final Wholesale Inventories m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Consumer Credit m/m is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 8:30 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the ZN started its Downward descent. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 8:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2023 - 9/07/23
S&P - Sep 2023 - 9/07/23
Bias
Yesterday, we gave the markets a Downside bias as it was correlated that way. The markets traded mainly Lower with the S&P and Nasdaq closing Lower, only the Dow remained in positive territory. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
The markets as of late aren't showing us very much. We are besieged with challenges as we are dealing with a market in China that may fall into a downturn, a Federal Reserve that won't any clue as to what the futures holds for interest rates and inflation the likes of which no one has seen in over 40 years. Each day the markets hand us a new surprise. The folks in DC are jumping for joy thinking that their agenda is working and in reality it isn't. Yes jobs are good, but prices are higher and higher, and no one is stopping it. The Federal Reserve seeing this will continue to hike rates until they see a decrease in inflation but unfortunately many thousands of workers will be laid off by the time they react to the situation. Hiking rates hurts everyone including small businesses that need an influx of capital to continue in business. The folks in DC aren't addressing this problem head-on; so now we have to see if this Federal Reserve has in fact engineered a soft landing.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
