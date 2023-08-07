Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Up at 102.160.

Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Down at 82.08.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 26 ticks and trading at 121.06.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 52 ticks Higher and trading at 4511.00.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1969.20. Gold is 69 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders

FOMC Member Harker Speaks at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bowman Speaks at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Consumer Credit m/m is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down, and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN migrated Lower at around 8:30 AM EST as the S&P moved Higher around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the ZN started its Downward descent. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 8:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 8/04/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 8/04/23

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was Jobs Friday. The markets veered to the Downside as the Dow dropped 150 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market ad our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well, the markets lost ground on Friday even though it was Jobs Friday, and we are accustomed to seeing the markets do well on that day. The reason? Non-Farm Payrolls did not meet expectation as 187,000 jobs were created versus the expectation of 205,000. At first the markets rose Higher and seemed to shake off this news but as the day progressed it was apparent that the markets would close Lower, and it did. This is the reason why we always maintain a Neutral or Mixed bias on Jobs Friday as it has never shown any sense of normalcy on that day. Remember that a Neutral bias means the markets could go in any direction and often does.