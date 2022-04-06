US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 99.550.

Energies: May '22 Crude is Up at 103.70.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 44 ticks and trading at 145.02.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 117 ticks Lower and trading at 4491.25.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1931.70. Gold is 42 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is Higher. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time. .

Possible challenges to traders today

Treasury Sec Yellen Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Meeting Minutes are out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11:15 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11:15 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11:15 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 04/05/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 04/05/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Tuesday morning. The Dow closed Lower by 281 points and the other indices closed Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

It seems as though the markets are falling into this pattern of one day Higher, next day Lower. This is dangerous as it allows and leads traders into a false sense of expectation. It the short term this may work, for a while until it doesn't. The point is you have to judge each day unto itself and not think that because it's Lower one day, it will be Higher the next. You don't know that and what you don't know can hurt you. Today we have Janet Yellen starting things off for us so perhaps she will shed some positive light as she always seems to do.