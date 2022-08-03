US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 105.695.
Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Down at 93.38.
Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Down 9 ticks and trading at 142.22.
Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 62 ticks Higher and trading at 4109.00.
Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1782.00. Gold is 77 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is a nearly correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Aussie and Shanghai exchanges which are Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major.
-
ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
-
Factory Orders is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
-
Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sep 2022 - 08/02/22
S&P - Sep 2022 - 08/02/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Tuesday morning and that is usually indicative of a Downside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded 402 points Lower and the other indices traded Lower as well. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we witnessed a repeat of Monday's trading action as the markets veered to the Downside one more day. This time there was much speculation over Speaker Pelosi trip to Taiwan. However, we knew very early in the AM what the situation was, and it was pointed Lower. Today we have Factory Orders out at 10 AM and Crude Oil Inventories out at 10:30 AM. Could this change market direction? As in all things only time will tell.
