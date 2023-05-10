Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Up at 101.480.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Down at 72.63.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 11 ticks and trading at 130.01.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 28 ticks Lower and trading at 4127.00.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 2036.40. Gold is 63 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange which is Higher. At the present time all of Europe is trading Lower. .

Possible challenges to traders today

CPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

CPI y/y is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 7:45 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a Low. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 7:45 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 7:45 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 5/09/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 5/09/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the indices were correlated to the Downside yesterday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 57 points and the other indices closed Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the indices were correlated that way. Both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Tuesday morning and this usually reflects a Down day. The markets didn't disappoint as all indices closed Lower Tuesday. Today we have the all-important CPI data, this is especially important as the Federal Reserve will use this data to determination inflation statistics and solidify their decision to either hike rate or hold off for the time being. The CPI data will show both a monthly as well as a yearly number.