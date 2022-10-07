US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 111.970.
Energies: Nov '22 Crude is Up at 89.21.
Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Down 8 ticks and trading at 126.01.
Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 4 ticks Lower and trading at 3755.75.
Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1719.50. Gold is 13 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower. Currently Europe is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
Average Hourly Earnings is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 10 AM EST. Major.
Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
Consumer Credit is out at 3 PM EST. Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:30 AM and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2022 - 10/06/22
S&P - Dec 2022 - 10/06/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the indices were pointed very Low Thursday morning and the USD was trading Higher. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 347 points Lower and the other indices traded Lower as well. Given that today is Jobs Friday our bias is Neutral as the markets have never acted with any sense of normalcy on this day.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday morning we saw pretty much what we saw Wednesday morning with the indices trading Lower and the USD trading Higher. This has all the making of a Downside Day and the markets didn't disappoint as all the indices traded Lower. Given that today is Jobs Friday our bias is Neutral or Mixed which means the markets could go anywhere today and often does with a Neutral bias. Much of what happens today will be dependent on what is reported at 8:30 AM EST. Some CEOs have already stated that they will begin job cuts within 6 months. The first to go? All the remote workers who refuse to come into the office. Companies usually have a way of remembering that.
