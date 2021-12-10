While US prices continue to rise at an impressive rate, stock markets have remained relatively unmoved, with the FTSE 100 losing 30 points today, although it is still up 2% since last Friday.
It looks to be a subdued end to the week across equity markets, as stocks pause for breath following the big gains in the first half of the week. US CPI came in line with expectations, but prices continue to rise, meaning that while the pressure on the Fed to raise rates hasn’t increased much as a result of today’s data, it doesn’t really lessen it either. The broad increases across a variety of categories suggest that this is more than just a temporary phenomenon, hence the Fed’s decision to ease away from the infamous ‘transitory’ description, but in some ways this is still the result of shutting down and reopening the US and global economy. Inflation is set to remain with us for a while yet, but the past 30 years suggest such spikes tend to fade in time, potentially lessening the impetus to keep raising rates in 2022.
Having been braced for a stronger reading markets saw the dollar ease back and stocks make gains, although Wall Street has struggled to hold on to all its post-CPI bounce, while European indices have remained in the red. It looks like investors continue to digest the bounce from earlier in the week, and with multiple central banks meeting next week, traders cannot afford to become too enthused with the holiday spirit just yet.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
