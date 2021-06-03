US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Up at 90.055.
Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 68.83.
Financials: The Sept '21 30 year bond is Down 2 ticks and trading at 156.14.
Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 36 ticks Lower and trading at 4196.75.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1895.50. Gold is 144 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial Conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng and Shanghai exchanges which are Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Challenger Job Cuts y/y is out at 7:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Revised Nonfarm Productivity q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is not Major.
-
Revised Unit Labor Costs q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is not Major.
-
Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Crude Oil Inventories is out at 11 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 12:30 PM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Quarles Speaks at 3:05 PM EST. This is Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't much to correlate with. Both the USD and the Bonds were pointed Higher Wednesday morning but the indices were pointed Higher. The Dow traded Higher by about 25 points and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias which means the markets could go in any direction. `The markets decided to go Higher if only fractionally as it didn't go up by much. Today we have 11 different economic news reported, most of which are major and could serve to move the markets into a trend; either up or down. From our point of view what we look for is solid direction, one way or another and tomorrow will give us the all important jobs report for the month of May, 2021. What direction will it give us? Only time will tell....
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, ahead of top-tier data
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.22 as the Fed's Harker calls for tapering bond-buys. ADP's private-sector job figures and the ISM Services PMI are closely watched as Nonfarm Payrolls hints. Markit's final eurozone Services PMIs are of interest.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP NFP and ISM Services PMI are eyed later in the day.
XAU/USD slides to fresh weekly lows, further below $1,900 amid stronger USD
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day's modest gains and met with some fresh supply on Thursday. The intraday downfall was sponsored by a combination of factors and dragged the XAU/USD to fresh weekly lows, around the $1,892 region during the early European session.
Bitcoin shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit
Bitcoin price has rallied 9% since June 1 and shows promise of continuing this rally. Ethereum price is piercing into a supply zone, suggesting a resurgence of buyers.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.