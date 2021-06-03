US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Up at 90.055.

Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 68.83.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 year bond is Down 2 ticks and trading at 156.14.

Indices: The Jun'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 36 ticks Lower and trading at 4196.75.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1895.50. Gold is 144 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial Conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng and Shanghai exchanges which are Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Challenger Job Cuts y/y is out at 7:30 AM EST. This is Major.

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Revised Nonfarm Productivity q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is not Major.

Revised Unit Labor Costs q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is not Major.

Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 11 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 12:30 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Quarles Speaks at 3:05 PM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't much to correlate with. Both the USD and the Bonds were pointed Higher Wednesday morning but the indices were pointed Higher. The Dow traded Higher by about 25 points and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias which means the markets could go in any direction. `The markets decided to go Higher if only fractionally as it didn't go up by much. Today we have 11 different economic news reported, most of which are major and could serve to move the markets into a trend; either up or down. From our point of view what we look for is solid direction, one way or another and tomorrow will give us the all important jobs report for the month of May, 2021. What direction will it give us? Only time will tell....