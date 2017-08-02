Markets calm as European political risks take focus

AUD / USD

Expected Range: 0.7600 – 0.7690

The Australian dollar opened this morning little changed when valued against its US Counterpart at a rate of 0.7640. With no macroeconomic news released yesterday the Aussie dollar maintained a relatively tight trading range. On the back of US Dollar weakness, the AUD/USD pair reached an overnight high of 0.7665 in early US trade before retreating to a low of 0.7611. We now expect support to hold on moves approaching 0.7615 while any upward push will likely meet resistance around 0.7710. Attentions turn to today’s HIA New Home Sales for December will be released at 11am AEDT, followed 30 minutes later by the NAB Quarterly Business Confidence survey.

NZD / USD

Expected Range: 0.7210 – 0.7330

The New Zealand Dollar opens at 0.7250 against the U.S Dollar, 60 pips lower than this time yesterday on the back of the Reserve Banks of New Zealand’s interest rate decision. The official cash rate as widely expected was unchanged at 1.75% however, in a statement released the banks governor Mr Graeme Wheeler said “Monetary policy will remain accommodative for a considerable period” hinting that interest rates could stay low for most of the coming year. He went on to mention that the outlook remains positive which is being supporting by “ongoing accommodative monetary policy, strong population growth, increased household spending and rising construction activity”. Mr Wheeler commented on the Kiwi being higher than is sustainable for balanced growth and that a decline in the exchange rate is was needed. Wheeler is due to speak in a press conference this morning.

GBP / AUD

Expected Range: 1.6350 – 1.6500

The Cable cross has bucked current downtrend to climb from support levels of 1.2480 in a tight range overnight to trade higher on open in the Asian session this morning (1.2540). The Great British Pound climbed higher as Britain’s lower house of parliament passed legislation allowing Theresa May, The Prime Minister of Great Britain to allow Brexit processes to officially take place. Bank of England MPC hawkish member Kristin Forbes has stated she is wary of inflation climbing above the 2% target rate and members could start looking to shift their stance to vote for an interest rate hike earlier than expected. Retail Sales fell by 0.6% as consumers continue to cut back on spending and the British House Price Index declined by 0.9%. Sterling opens higher against the Australian Dollar 1.6400, and Kiwi as RBNZ left interest rates on hold (1.7275)

USD, EUR, JPY

The US Dollar index struggles to keep its head above 100 overnight in a fairy flat trading session on fx markets. The USD/JPY cross managed to climb back into the 112 region after drifting to an overnight low of 111.70 in correlation with US 10 year yields dropping for a fourth straight day and a three week low 2.34%. Wall St closed flat, S&P -0.1% for the day. Iron ore continues its rally as the Chinese market comes back post-lunar New Year and is close to 2 ½ year highs. EUR/USD paired losses overnight dropping to 1.0640 in overnight trading before recovering back to test resistance at the 1.07 mark on open this morning. Investors are turning its attention away from the US as delays in policies continue and are now focusing on political events in France in Germany. The market looks to a number of Central Bank members speaking across the world today along with Unemployment claims in the US.