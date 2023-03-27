Market movers today
This week's calendar is light in terms of macro data and central banks, and thus market focus remains on the banking sector uncertainty as well as evaluating the consequences for the economy.
The German Ifo Index will be released for March today. While last Friday's PMIs surprised to the upside, most confidence indicators have edged lower this month.
ECB's Schnabel will be on the wires this evening.
Later in the week, the most important data release will be the euro area flash HICP on Friday. While we look for a further decline in headline terms (7.9% y/y, Feb 8.5%), we expect core inflation to still remain elevated (5.6%). Official Chinese March PMIs and US Personal Consumption Expenditures are also due for a release on Friday.
The 60 second overview
Market recap: With the big central bank meetings from last week out of the way, developments in the banking sector will continue to set the tone for markets in the near term. In the US, focus remains on any signs of tightening bank credit standards, the use of Fed's liquidity facilities and FOMC commentary. In light of ECB's data-dependence, markets will also keep a close eye on the euro area HICP figures for March released on Friday.
Overnight the majority of Asian equity indices are trading in green territory thereby following their US counterparts from Friday's close. Chinese equities meanwhile is a notable exception this morning following weaker-than-expected industrial profit data which showed a 22.9% y/y drop for the months of January and February this year compared to 2022. The market reaction to Russia placing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus has been very modest.
Strong US data. The US March Flash PMIs surprised to the upside on Friday, with notably the services output prices index showing accelerating inflation pressures. The data was largely collected after SVB's collapse, which suggests that the initial negative impact from uncertainty has been modest. Furthermore, Fed's weekly data showed that US commercial banks' lending growth picked up on the week ending March 15. Small banks' deposits fell by USD120bn, while large banks' deposits increased by USD67bn, indicating that some deposits have flown from small to large banks. While the weekly decline in small bank deposits was the largest on record, the aggregate level of deposits remains only 1.9% below 2022 average. That said, the full effects of the turmoil will naturally only be seen over time, as the Fed's Kashkari also noted on Sunday. Kashkari considered it to still be too early to conclude anything on the Fed's May meeting, while on Friday Bullard was leaning towards a hike.
Equities: Global equities ended higher(!) Friday, after a tumultuous day and rollercoaster ride. A late hour lift to US stocks driven by a massive defensive sector rotation secured the small gain in MSCI world. However, all focus on the confidence crisis in banks, this past Friday centred on Deutsche Bank. The stock ended 8% lower after being down almost 15% during the day. No obvious triggers behind the move, simply just lack of confidence and the rumours running on Friday following two consecutive weekend banks being taking over (SVB and CS). In US, Dow +0.4%, S&P500 +0.6%, Nasdaq +0.3% and Russell 2000 +0.9%.
Now it is Monday and no banks were bailed out over the weekend. Hence, markets are showing relief with US broadly higher and leading European futures up by more than 1%. Asian markets a lot more mixed.
Credit: Friday saw fears over the state of the European banking sector return with especially Deutsche Bank in focus, despite the absence of an obvious trigger for the 9% decline in the German G-SIB bank's share price and the 25bp widening in the lender's 5Y EUR senior CDS. Meanwhile, broad CDS indices were also wider, with iTraxx Main closing at 97bp (+2bp) and Xover at 496bp (+8bp). Primary activity remains subdued with no financial EUR issuance since before the SVB collapse, while the EUR corporate segment has seen a few deals including the Volkswagen dual-tranche launched on Thursday.
FI: Friday's price action was characterised by two sessions. Initially, the European yields went lower in the morning (led by Germany where the 10y point was 20bp lower) on renewed fear on an evolving European banking crisis, and disregarded the stronger than anticipated European PMIs which was driven by the services component. However, from lunchtime amid the stronger than expected US PMI yields, German yields ended only 7bp lower on the day. The front end continues to be in focus on questions of how much tightening is still coming - or if we are not to see further hikes now. 2y German Schatz was at one point 30bp lower on the day, although ended 'just' 16bp lower. ECB pricing suggest a peak policy rate of 3.35%.
FX: Friday's tale-of-two-halves session also set the tone in FX markets with EUR/USD falling sharply during the risk-off hours of the European session before erasing part of the losses in the risk-on US session. EUR/NOK moved above 11.30 but closed below the same mark while SEK failed to erase losses with EUR/SEK closing above 11.20. EUR/GBP continues to trade close to the 0.88 mark while USD/JPY trades just north of 130.
