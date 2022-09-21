All eyes are on the Fed’s incoming policy signals due later today, with US interest rates set to be raised to their highest levels since 2008.
With a 75bp hike already fully priced in, a dovish, smaller 50bp hike is likely to translate into strong dollar selling while offering some immediate relief for risk assets.
On the flip side, a gargantuan 100bp hike may inject fresh vigour into dollar bulls, while also dragging equities and gold prices even lower.
Market participants will also be looking beyond the size of today’s hike, ready to parse through the latest rates projections.
The Fed’s previous dot plot in June had earmarked a peak of 3.75% for the ongoing rate-hike cycle. Since then, after further evidence of stubbornly high inflation and sustained resilience in the US labour market, money markets are now expecting rates to peak around 4.5% in March.
Should the Fed steer markets into expecting larger salvos of incoming hikes, with rates perhaps moving beyond the 4.5% forecasted peak and staying elevated for longer, then we are likely to see another risk-off wave across global financial markets.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-decade lows below 0.9900
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Reflecting the broad-based dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, DXY trades at its highest level in two decades above 111.00.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1300 as dollar gathers strength
After having spent the European session in a consolidation phase near 1.1350, GBP/USD turned south in the second half of the day and started to stretch lower toward 1.1300. The unabated dollar strength ahead of the FOMC's rate decision continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold loses bullish momentum, declines below $1,670
Gold has lost its bullish momentum in the American trading hours and retreated below $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily losses ahead of the Fed event, forcing XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).