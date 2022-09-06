Todays’ market summary
The Dollar strengthening has halted.
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up.
Brent is edging down currently.
Gold prices have resumed advancing currently.
Top daily news
Global stocks are pointing mostly down currently ahead of Wall Street reopening after Labor Day holiday on Monday. Honda Motor’s shares fell 1.4% ahead of reports Honda has formed a partnership with trading company Hanwa to secure stable supply of metals used in batteries for electrified vehicles, German airline Lufthansa stock lost 1.2% on Monday.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.52%
|GBP USD
|+0.24%
|USD JPY
|+0.73%
|AUD USD
|-0.26%
The Dollar strengthening has halted currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.2% on Monday.
EUR/USD continued sliding while GBP/USD reversed its retreating Monday as Liz Truss was elected leader of the UK’s ruling Conservative Party and will succeed Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister. Both pairs are up currently. USD/JPY resumed its climbing yesterday while AUD/USD declined with both the yen and the Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.3%
|Nikkei Index
|-0.01%
|Hang Seng Index
|-0.12%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.04%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently ahead of the Institute for Supply Management's Services PMI report at 16:00 CET today with the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes inching up to 3.214%.The three benchmark indexes ended lower on Friday recording daily losses ranging from 1.1% to 1.3%.
European stock indexes futures are retreating currently after closing lower Monday as auto shares led losses. Asian indexes futures are mixed today with Australia’s All Ordinaries ASX 200 Index leading losses while data showed Japanese household spending grew at a slower than expected pace in July.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.55%
|WTI Crude
|-0.6%
Brent is edging down currently. Prices rose yesterday as OPEC+ members agreed to a small production cut of 100,000 barrels per day to support prices. US West Texas Intermediate WTI added 2.3% but is lower currently. Brent gained 2.9% to $95.74 a barrel on Monday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.39%
Gold prices have resumed advancing currently . Spot gold dipped 0.15% to $1708.87 an ounce on Monday.
