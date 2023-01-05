Eco data remains weak.

FED mins produce NOTHING new – rates to rise and remain higher for longer.

Oil trades at $72 and then they run with the OPEC+ story (again).

Gold and Treasury’s remain stable.

The House in Disarray – Time to move on?

Try the Grilled (or Pan Fried) Veal Chop.

Mortgage Apps plunge by 10.3%, ISM Manufacturing at 48.4 – contractionary territory, JOLTS Jobs Numbers 10.458 million – more than expected and that suggests that demand for labor remains strong (something the FED does NOT want to see) and US Auto Sales – are the worst since 2011….and then the FED minutes were released and like I told you yesterday – we didn’t learn anything new at all - The mins warned investors about ‘underestimating’ the FED’s resolve to raise rates and keep them higher for longer and that not ONE FED member supports a rate CUT in 2023. JJ told us that in December – did you forget that? What was interesting was the fact the FED is worried that if rising stock and bond prices spur a stronger economy then they will be forced to raise rates even more……so what JJ is saying to the investment community is ‘Back Off – stop being so enthusiastic!’.

Toss in the fact that Neely Kashkari – Minneapolis FED President who is now a voting member of the FOMC this year – started his reign by saying that rates need to go up by another 100 bps before he thinks we’ve done enough…and stocks did what?

The Dow gained 133 pts, the S&P rose by 29 pts, the Nasdaq added 72 pts, the Russell tacked on 22 pts and the Transports were far and away the best performer – rose by230 pts or 1.7%. (Leaving the transports in the lead this year – up 1.76% ytd, vs the Nasdaq which is -0.07% ytd!).

In the end – investors remain on the edge – as stocks continue to waffle - as they await more policy decisions in the months ahead….Those decisions will be driven by the economic data and the earnings and employment guidance that we are about to hear from public companies during the ‘beauty pageant’ that begins next week. What will companies say about the next 6 months? How are they planning to deal with a US / Global recession? How many companies will announce layoffs? What will we learn about the supply chain that we don’t already know? What’s happening to margins and what are CFO’s saying about 2023 earnings? And what will they say about China?

Now – layoffs are picking up steam – yesterday Salesforce (CRM) announced that they would eliminate 8k jobs and Amazon told us that they would cut 10k jobs…Andy Jassey – AMZN CEO - then had to do a ‘do over’ after an insider revealed that 10k jobs wasn’t really the number….The number is really 18k jobs….and they join a host of other tech companies that are slashing and burning employees. And don’t forget – the coming cuts in the financial services industry – that begin in earnest this week….that will begin to show up in the monthly NFP employment reports beginning next month….recall that Friday’s NFP report is data from December of 2022….it’s the February report that will reflect the January results….and so on…..

And then we heard from Xi Xi – he is now threatening any country that imposes covid tests on Chinese travelers! Calling it ‘unacceptable’ that any country would single them out after they failed miserably in dealing with the virus over the past 2 years…This from a man who welded doors and windows shut to keep human beings in their homes as they forced a zero covid narrative. I mean – you can’t make this up…who would believe you?

In any event – it is what it is…and then we have the ongoing drama in DC….Kevy McCarthy also failing miserably after 4, 5 and 6 rounds of voting. In fact – with every round he loses a bit more….which says to me (and many others) it’s time to move onto someone else. The idea that Kevy is trying to cut deals with the opposition that will WEAKEN his role should be a siren call to stop the madness… Why would voters want a Speaker of the House that does not COMMAND his parties respect? Seems simple to me – but ego is a tough thing…..But Kevy – let’s go, time to step aside and do what’s right for the country – Just ask Johnny Boehner (remember him? September 2015?)…he’ll tell you like it is.

Eco data today – includes ADP employment data – and that is expected to show an increase of 150k jobs…in addition we are due to get S&P US Services PMI and that is expected to come in at 44.4 – well into contractionary territory….and why is that important? Because the US economy is a SERVICES economy…Capisce?

But much of the conversation and speculation will be about tomorrow’s NFP (Non-Farm Payroll) report….and while that is also expected to show a gain of 180k jobs, an unemployment rate of 3.7% and avg hourly monthly and yearly earnings up 0.4% and 5% respectively – it is NOT the report that I believe is going to set the tone for 2023…..The data is 2022 data….many of the changes (announced layoffs) that will affect this report are happening now…this month….so be patient…the weakness is coming…and that IS something that the FED wants to see…..the question is – How weak will it be? If it is not weak enough – then expect the policy debate to emphasize the need to keep going (which the mins hinted at yesterday)…..which means the March pause narrative might just come under fire….But let’s see.

Oil – which was trading at $80 on Monday – was trading at $72 yesterday afternoon…..as economic woes weighed on investor sentiment…..that whole demand destruction story that we have been speaking about…the one that they rustle up every time they want to see oil decline…and every time they do, after the decline happens and everyone loads up – then they run with the China re-open story and the demand that will produce then they run with the OPEC + narrative – which they did again this morning….the headline says all you need to know.

“OPEC+ Likely on Alert After Dramatic Oil Drop”.

All this says is that the Saudi’s are likely (and ready) to make ‘deep cuts to production’ if crude drops below $70/barrel…remember – their favored base rate is $80/barrel and their preferred rate is $90+/barrel. Capisce? Recall that a recent poll of analysts suggest that oil will average $89.37 barrel in 2023…This morning after that OPEC headline – oil did what? Right – its rallying by 2.2% or $1.60 barrel – trading at $74.50 at 6:30 am.

Gold remains in the $1850/$1900 range and is trading at $1854 this morning after testing as high as $1864…Yesterday, we tested as high as $1871 – only $23 away from the $1900 target I have been suggesting would happen. Sit tight.

Treasuries – Nothing new to say there….Yields remain elevated and that will pose a headwind for stocks as investors now have an alternative. Recall that the 3 month note is now yielding 4.39%, the 2 yr. is yielding 4.38% and the 10 yr. is yielding 3.7%. That 12 month CD at your local bank will pay savers 4.5% but you will owe Fed as well as State and local taxes on any earnings….and if you need to bail before the 12 months – they will hit you with a penalty……Treasuries are exempt from the State and Local level and won’t penalize you for early withdrawal….and are backed by the full faith and security of the US gov’t. (If that means anything to you….).

This morning US futures are FLAT….Dow futures + 20 pts, the S&P up 4 pts, the Nasdaq ahead by 20 pts and the Russell up 2 pts. Much of the chatter this morning is about the failed House vote, the FED mins – as nearly every analysts is dying to tell you what they think, a surge in the omicron variant across the major cities in China and tomorrow’s eco data.

European markets are also churning in place…as investors and asset managers there digest the most recent FED commentary…. Germany reports that exports fell in November – down 0.3% vs. the expected gain of +0.2%. Imports also dropped by 3.3% much more than the expected decline of 0.5%. At 6:45 am – markets across the region are trading between -0.15% and +0.35%.

The S&P closed the day at 3852 – up 29 pts…. after trading in a 60 pt. range during the day…..We remain below all 3 trendlines…as the markets attempt to make sense of the rhetoric. The 100 dma trendline is in decline and is kissing the up trending 50 dma trendline at S&P 3900….and this might just prove to be an issue for any sustained advance until we get more clarity on the eco data. The calls for lower do remain the popular narrative…but we know how quick that can change….but I would point to the FED mins from yesterday….it is very clear that they are not pivoting or pausing anytime soon….slowing the rate of increases is not stopping the increases, just to be clear….and if Neely K has his way – we can expect another 100 bps move up before they pause.

Now what is interesting here is that the FED needs a Fed mouthpiece to test the waters….it has been Jimmy B of St Louis, but now they might pull a fast one and use Neely – now that he is a new voting member and represents a new voting voice….and we all know how much Neely loves the camera! Recall that he was considered ‘deep throat’ over the last year, the one that leaked FED thought to the media (specifically the WSJ) and to Goldman (his former employer).

Remain alert, because any positive headline will create a knee jerk reaction that could see the market surge as the algo’s go into overdrive.

Grilled or pan-fried veal chop

You can grill or pan fry the chops – either way keep them golden brown on the outside and pink on the inside.

For you this you need: 4 Veal chops on the bone – 1 ½ in thick, Canned cherry tomatoes, sliced garlic cloves, fresh basil chopped, red pepper flakes (optional), s&p and olive oil.

Now this is so simple to make and should take no longer than 30 mins max.

If you are grilling the chops – then preheat the grill.

With a meat mallet – pound the veal chop, now rub with a bit of olive oil and season with s&p. Set aside.

In a sauté pan – heat up some olive oil and sauté the garlic. Do not burn – Add the cherry tomatoes, s&p and red pepper flakes (if using). Mix…. turn heat to med low. Now add the chopped basil – mix well, turn off heat and set aside.

Now place the chops on the grill and cook until golden brown on each side – most likely not more than 3 or 4 mins on each side. Much longer and the chop will be well done throughout. If you are pan frying – then use a slotted frying pan, with the heat on high and do the same.

When done – you can present it two ways. Either make a bed of cherry tomatoes and place the chop on top or place the chop on the plate and top with the cherry tomatoes. Serve with an arugula salad dressed in traditional oil/vinegar seasoned with s&p & fresh lemon juice. Keep it simple.