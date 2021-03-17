Anthony Cheung Anthony Cheung
Amplify

Markets await the FOMC meeting with focus on 2023 dot-plot for rates [Video]

ANALYSIS |

- Market sentiment at the European open (00:00​).

- Review of the FX, equity and fixed income charts (1:55​).

- France and Italy considering u-turn on Astra vaccine (6:38​).

- Main points to watch out for in the FOMC meeting (10:30​).

Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. The euro has been hit by the row over AstraZeneca's vaccines.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 as tension mounts toward the FOMC

GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 as tension mounts toward the FOMC

GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 in a tight range as markets await the Fed decision later in the day. The focus is on the bank's forecasts for employment, inflation and interest rates, which may reflect an improvement in the economy. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD remains below $1740-42 supply zone ahead of FOMC

XAU/USD remains below $1740-42 supply zone ahead of FOMC

Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band below the $1740-42 heavy supply zone. Investors now seemed reluctant as the focus remains on the critical FOMC policy decision. Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution before placing directional bets.

Gold News

Cardano prepares for a 20% lift off

Cardano prepares for a 20% lift off

Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level. Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48. However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.

Read more

SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news

SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news

Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location