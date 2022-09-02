Next week, the ECB Governing Council will meet. It is clear that there will be an interest rate hike of at least 50 basis points (bp). Most recently, some members even brought a hike of 75bp into play. However, we assume that this group will remain a minority. Rather, the approach of ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane should prevail, who has advocated a steady vs. fast approach. This is an indication of a 50bp rate hike, the same amount as in July. The reason for this is the contradictory environment, characterized on one hand by rising inflation, but also by strong headwinds for the economy. The uncertainty makes a gradual approach more appropriate than a rush ahead, in order to avoid a sharp correction of monetary policy in the event of surprising economic turns.

As far as the outlook is concerned, no clear guidance will be given to the markets. Rather, it will be emphasized once again that future decisions will depend on the development of the data situation. However, it is also clear that this does not mean whether interest rates will be raised further, but at what speed. Recently, the concept of the terminal rate was brought into play by Philip Lane. This is a theoretical value up to which interest rates could be raised in the current cycle. This value is adjusted depending on the development of the data and could serve as a benchmark for the markets. However, it is not entirely clear whether the ECB intends to publish this value or only use it for its internal discussions.

Another open question is whether there will be an adaptation of the 2-tier system, i.e. the tiered interest rate on deposits at the ECB. Since the ECB's deposit rate is no longer negative, there is no longer any reason for this relief for banks, which grants a higher interest rate than the deposit rate for part of the deposits. On the contrary, it is likely that the relief will turn into a burden, as banks will receive less than the deposit rate for part of their deposits. However, from the ECB's point of view, there should be no hurry, so the decision that should have meaning for the money market could also be delayed.

Finally, new macroeconomic estimates by ECB economists for the coming years will also be published next week. With the Governing Council's focus on current data, these forecasts have become somewhat less important, but the expected development of GDP and inflation nevertheless remains relevant for monetary policy. It is foreseeable that the GDP forecasts for 2023 will be lowered. By contrast, inflation forecasts for both this year and the next should be raised. Especially for next year, the ECB could assume gas prices to be twice as high as in the last forecasts in June, which should lead to a significant upward revision of the inflation forecast. We assume lower gas prices next year. The forecasts for 2024 will also be significant. We do not expect any significant changes here. If this were to happen, especially in the case of inflation, this would allow conclusions to be drawn about the potential for future interest rate hikes.

EZ – GDP forecast for 2023 lowered

Due to Europe’s severe energy crisis, we have this week lowered our 2023 GDP growth forecast for the Eurozone to 1.0%, from 1.8% previously. The significant rise in electricity and gas prices in recent weeks has increased the risk of a prolonged high level of inflation in the Eurozone. In our view, this will have an even stronger dampening effect on consumption as well as investment activity.

The explosion in energy prices already poses an existential threat to some households and also small and medium-sized enterprises. Against this backdrop, all Eurozone countries will have to intervene with further aid packages in the coming months. The necessary financial resources are currently being generated by the countries through rapidly rising tax revenues due to inflation. In Germany, for example, tax revenues have already risen by 17.5% y/y in the first half year of 2022. These measures also make economic sense because they preserve important economic structures, which should safeguard the long-term growth prospects of the national economies.

However, following the recent escalation, prices on the European energy markets have fallen somewhat during the last few trading days. In our view, this was triggered on the one hand by the recent increase in media attention on the rapid filling of European gas storage facilities. On the other hand, the European Commission has now announced its intention to calm the energy market with an emergency intervention. This is to be specified at a special meeting next week (September 9) (e.g. decoupling of gas and electricity prices). In addition, structural reform should stabilize the energy market in the long term.

Based on these factors, we expect that after the historic price peak at the beginning of this week, European energy prices should gradually decline over the coming weeks. However, we expect the European gas price to fall only to the level of EUR 100 per MWh in the medium term due to the Ukraine war. This still corresponds to a fivefold increase in the price level compared to January 2021.

