Markets await latest US jobs report after hawkish pivot from the Fed [Video]

- Main headlines in play (00:40).
- Fed officials laid out plans for speeding up policy removal (1:24).
- Review of oil prices after yesterday's OPEC meeting (4:28).
- WHO says Omicron findings may be known in coming days (7:52).
- US President Biden winter Covid plan (10:03).
- Germany bans unvaccinated from restaurants & non-essential stores (11:14).
- US pass bill to avert a US government shutdown (11:58).
- US and Iran pessimistic about reviving nuclear deal (13:35).
- China's November Services activity expands but at a slower pace (14:45).
- Turkish lira remains weak after Fitch downgrades outlook (15:19).
- What to expect from US Non-Farm Payrolls today (16:01).
