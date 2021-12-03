Markets await latest US jobs report after hawkish pivot from the Fed [Video]

- Main headlines in play (00:40).

- Fed officials laid out plans for speeding up policy removal (1:24).

- Review of oil prices after yesterday's OPEC meeting (4:28).

- WHO says Omicron findings may be known in coming days (7:52).

- US President Biden winter Covid plan (10:03).

- Germany bans unvaccinated from restaurants & non-essential stores (11:14).

- US pass bill to avert a US government shutdown (11:58).

- US and Iran pessimistic about reviving nuclear deal (13:35).

- China's November Services activity expands but at a slower pace (14:45).

- Turkish lira remains weak after Fitch downgrades outlook (15:19).

- What to expect from US Non-Farm Payrolls today (16:01).