The outcome from the ongoing FOMC meeting is shrouded in uncertainty. Still, markets are very much aware that the Fed is stuck between a rock and a hard place, with policymakers’ facing an apparent dilemma between financial stability or price stability.
Fed Funds Futures now point to an 82% chance of a 25bp hike out of this FOMC meeting, even as some economists suggest that the Fed should pause its policy tightening. These scenarios are a far cry from the 50bp hike that was widely expected prior to the recent banking turmoil on either side of the Atlantic.
The Fed’s latest dot plot could expose where policymakers’ bias lies, either towards preserving the stability of the US financial sector or winning the battle against inflation.
If the dot plot points to a terminal rate that’s higher than the 5.1% that FOMC officials forecast back in December, such hawkish clues may prompt another risk-off wave across equity markets while potentially erasing the US dollar’s year-to-date declines. Even a hawkish 25bp hike today, with the Fed refusing to close the door on more rate hikes over upcoming meetings, could feed fears that the financial sector is set to sustain more damage in the interim while ramping up recession risks.
On the other hand, a dovish 25bp hike, or even a pause in this rate-hike cycle, may also signal that policymakers fear there’s more to come in the ongoing US banking turmoil. It remains to be seen whether stocks, commodities, and the FX complex, can find solace from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, even if he were to signal a more supportive stance in light of growing financial instability.
What’s clear is the tough task ahead for Chair Powell, who has to thread a fine line between preserving the central bank’s inflation-fighting credibility while shoring up sentiment surrounding the US banking sector.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.