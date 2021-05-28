Joe Biden is expected to announce an impressive $6 trillion budget today, but much of that may never come to fruition. France has dropped into recession after a downward revision to Q1 growth. UK reopening plans could be hampered by the rise in the Indian Covid variant.
-
European markets rise ahead of Biden budget.
-
France revised into recession.
-
Potential reopening delay dampens optimism for the pub groups.
European markets are on the rise in early trade today, with traders anticipating the announcement of a huge spending plan from Joe Biden today. Plans for a $6 trillion budget will bring many winners, although it makes sense to take any of today’s announcements with a pinch of salt. Despite Biden enjoying a slim majority across congress, the ability to get his original plan across the line is doubtful. Thus while markets will likely enjoy an optimistic end to the week, it could be just a matter of time before we see a heavy dose of reality over just how much of that $6 trillion will see the light of day.
A surprise downward revision to the French first-quarter GDP highlighted how the country dipped into recession under the weight of coronavirus restrictions. The stuttering EU covid vaccination program provided a brief period of lag for many mainland European nations, but a ramp-up in efforts should ensure the region has a strong enough level of protection to remove all restrictions in the coming months. The outperformance in the CAC does highlight how traders are more than willing to overlook past weakness in anticipation of better days ahead.
From a UK perspective, the rise of the Indian variant does provide the basis for concern, with a 20.5% rise in cases over a week raising the possibility that the 21 June reopening plan would be delayed. Airlines are typically the ones who feel the brunt of such concerns, with international travel always seemingly at risk as nations raise barriers in a bid to stave off the spread of any more contagious variants. However, today has seen much of that pressure focused on pubs and restaurant groups, with JD Weatherspoon, Mitchell & Butlers, and Marston’s all losing ground on the prospect of prolonged Covid restrictions.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow Jones to open 220 points higher, at 34,644.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.2200, focus on US PCE, budget
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of the European open. The US dollar benefits from firmer Treasury yields on optimism over the spending plan. However, inflation concerns continue to keep investors unnerved. Eurozone sentiment data, US Core PCE awaited.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.4200 amid higher US Treasury yields
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.4200, as the US dollar holds firmer on the session amid higher yields and Biden's spending plan. Concerns about Indian covid variant offset hawkish BOE-speak. Focus shifts to US data.
XAU/USD keeps the red below $1900 ahead of US PCE
Gold price is holding the lower ground near $1890, having tested Thursday’s low of $1888, as the US dollar remains firmer amid higher Treasury yields. Hopes for a bigger-than-expected US stimulus package continue to keep the global stocks in a sweet spot.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now, Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
US PCE inflation preview: Key asset to watch – Gold
Annual Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% in April. Investors will keep a close eye on US Treasury bond yields. Gold looks vulnerable to a deep correction on a strong PCE print.