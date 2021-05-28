Joe Biden is expected to announce an impressive $6 trillion budget today, but much of that may never come to fruition. France has dropped into recession after a downward revision to Q1 growth. UK reopening plans could be hampered by the rise in the Indian Covid variant.

European markets rise ahead of Biden budget.

France revised into recession.

Potential reopening delay dampens optimism for the pub groups.

European markets are on the rise in early trade today, with traders anticipating the announcement of a huge spending plan from Joe Biden today. Plans for a $6 trillion budget will bring many winners, although it makes sense to take any of today’s announcements with a pinch of salt. Despite Biden enjoying a slim majority across congress, the ability to get his original plan across the line is doubtful. Thus while markets will likely enjoy an optimistic end to the week, it could be just a matter of time before we see a heavy dose of reality over just how much of that $6 trillion will see the light of day.

A surprise downward revision to the French first-quarter GDP highlighted how the country dipped into recession under the weight of coronavirus restrictions. The stuttering EU covid vaccination program provided a brief period of lag for many mainland European nations, but a ramp-up in efforts should ensure the region has a strong enough level of protection to remove all restrictions in the coming months. The outperformance in the CAC does highlight how traders are more than willing to overlook past weakness in anticipation of better days ahead.

From a UK perspective, the rise of the Indian variant does provide the basis for concern, with a 20.5% rise in cases over a week raising the possibility that the 21 June reopening plan would be delayed. Airlines are typically the ones who feel the brunt of such concerns, with international travel always seemingly at risk as nations raise barriers in a bid to stave off the spread of any more contagious variants. However, today has seen much of that pressure focused on pubs and restaurant groups, with JD Weatherspoon, Mitchell & Butlers, and Marston’s all losing ground on the prospect of prolonged Covid restrictions.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow Jones to open 220 points higher, at 34,644.