Yesterday, it was expected that the Riksbank would raise its interest rate by 50 basis points.
This hawkish stance is deemed necessary to build back trust in the krona, despite the unfavourable economic and property market conditions.
On the time, currencies with high market risk ware seeing an increase, but the rise may be too soon as the Federal Reserve may have further plans to adjust interest rates in a more hawkish manner.
USD: May be too early to jump back on short-dollar bets
Following moderate remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, other Fed officials made more aggressive statements regarding interest rate tightening yesterday.
Christopher Waller, Lisa Cook, John Williams, and Neel Kashkari all indicated the need for rates to surpass 5.0% or reinforced the idea of rates staying higher for a longer time.
This hindered a resurgence in risk sentiment yesterday and allowed the dollar to establish a temporary low.
This could be a sign that markets believe that the Fed's hawkish communication has reached its peak and are now searching for opportunities to re-enter short-USD positions at more favourable levels.
However, the possibility of the USD absorbing further hawkish repricing in rate expectations remains, and the recovery in risk currencies could be too soon.
The markets are currently pricing in a 5.13% Fed peak rate, not fully taking into consideration another hike beyond March.
Around 50 basis points of easing in the second half of the year is still being reflected, which suggests the presence of disinflation and recession risks in the US.
It is likely that the goal of the hawkish Fed speakers at this point is to convince the markets that rates can reach at least 5.25% and that speculation of rate cuts is incorrect.
It will likely require more data to convince the markets of another 25 basis points hike after March.
It is possible that a more cautious trading environment may return after yesterday’s positive outlook, lasting until Tuesday's crucial US inflation report.
In the FX market, it may be too soon for the dollar to enter a sustained downtrend, with local events potentially taking centre stage.
EUR: German inflation tests ECB hawkish comments
In addition, German inflation numbers released last night 6pm on Sydney time, surprised on the downside.
Headline CPI grew 8.7% year-on-year, lower than the forecasted 8.9%.
The EU-harmonised print showed a deceleration from 9.6% to 9.2%, while consensus expectations were for a return to double-digit inflation.
This will probably test the ability of the European Central Bank to continue pushing back against the bullish reaction in the rates market after last week’s ECB meeting.
EUR/USD may struggle to climb back to the 1.0800 handle just yet.
Weakness in the Euro is endorsing the recent drop in EUR/GBP, and 0.8800 might be tested in the near term.
Still, I don’t see the pair’s depreciation as sustainable given the grim economic outlook for the UK and no clear policy divergence.
