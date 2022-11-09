Markets
Markets had to rely on their own internal dynamics/technical considerations yesterday given the empty eco calendar. Both US and EMU yields initially hovered close to post-Fed peak levels, but forces of gravity came into play during the US trading and finally inspired some global dovish repositioning. Markets are still in doubt whether the Fed will be able to continue exclusively prioritizing inflation while plenty of other central bank colleagues already shifted to a more balanced approach between taming inflation and preserving economic growth. An at that point potential Republican victory in the US mid-term elections maybe also supported the dovish intraday twist as it reduces the probability of more fiscal stimulus. US yields declined between 9.4 bps (5-y) and 4.4 bps (30-y). The $40bn US 3-y Note action attracted solid demand. The German yield curve bull flattened with yields dropping between 3.7 bps (5-y) and 8.2 bps (30-y). EMU swaps slightly outperformed Bunds. After the European close, ECB Wunsch said that ‘if the economic slowdown is shallow and accompanied by a further rise in inflation & inflation expectations, real rates will have to move above the market consensus. Markets currently see a policy rate peak near 3%. As was the case over the previous days, the mildly dovish post-Fed/post-Payrolls market tenure provided more relief for equites with US indices gaining between 1.02% (Dow) and 0.49% (Nasdaq). Admittedly, the end-ofsession gain occurred amid sharp intraday swings. The ‘risk-on’ kept the dollar in the defensive. DXY closed almost at the 110.59 support (end October low). A break would take some further shine off the US currency. After a hesitant start, EUR/USD fiercely recaptured parity to close at 1.0074. Sterling gained modestly against the dollar (cable close 1.1544), but lost marginally against the euro (close EUR/GBP 0.8726).
Asian equities show a mixed picture this morning with China and Japan trading in red. Markets don’t draw firm conclusions from the outcome of the US mid-term election. The Democrats have a good chance of maintaining the Senate. US yields are rising 1-2 bps. The dollar gains marginally (DXY 109.76; EUR/USD 1.0062). The eco calendar is almost empty. Markets will have to continue their countdown the tomorrow’s US CPI release. After the recent solid performance of CE currencies, we keep an eye at the Hungarian CPI (21% Y/Y) and at the interest rate decision of the Polish central bank. Economists are divided between a 25 bps rate hike (to 7%) or an unchanged decision. Core yields probably are capped by recent highs going into the US CPI. EUR/USD 1.0094 resistance is within reach.
News headlines
Chinese consumer inflation dropped from 2.8% to 2.1% y/y in October, driven amongst others by decelerating food prices from 8.8% to 7%. Core inflation steadied at 0.6% and service prices edged down to 0.4% from 0.5% the month before in a sign of zero-Covid driven demand pressure. Highlighting the disinflationary trend in China, producer prices turned negative (-1.3% y/y) for the first time since late 2020. Mining was the biggest drag on the PPI number, faltering 6.7% y/y. It follows declines in global commodity prices including an 18% drop in iron ore. The Chinese yuan eases a tad against the dollar this morning. USD/CNY trades at 7.248, up from 7.23. The intraday cycle/15 year high stands at 7.32.
The European Commission will propose changes to the debt rules later today. The current rules stipulate that euro zone countries must cut debt every year by 1/20th of the excess above 60% of GDP. This has become unrealistic for countries including Italy and Greece which saw debt soaring to 148% and 186% following the pandemic and energy crisis. Instead of a one-size-fits all rule, each country would agree on its own four-year debt reduction plans (which may be extended to seven years) with the EC, to be signed of later by other EU finance ministers, officials said. There would be limits on primary expenditures though and keeping budget deficits below 3% would still be required. Fines for breaches would be lowered but more easily applied, they added.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD struggles to defend 0.6400, Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations, US CPI eyed
AUDUSD bears pressure the quote to revisit 0.6400, despite the latest inaction around 0.6420, amid lackluster markets. In doing so, the Aussie pair extends the previous day’s losses, the biggest in one month, during the early hours of the key Thursday.
EURUSD: Bulls and bears about to go head to head
The euro was hit hard on Wednesday and is trying to correct on Thursday, although is facing a robust US Dollar as traders braced for any upside surprise in the upcoming US Consumer Price Index report. US yields and the greenback rallied on a soft US Treasury auction.
Gold holds $1,700 support despite risk-off mood, US inflation eyed
Gold price is continuously picking bids around the immediate hurdle of $1,702.00 from Wednesday. The precious metal surrendered its entire Wednesday’s gains after the risk profile turned soar as investors underpinned the DXY ahead of the US inflation event.
Bitcoin falls to 2020 trading levels at $15,600!
Bitcoin price free falls, bringing the market value down by 25% on the month at $21,000 as the bears have forged a weekend sell-off. $679 million worth of longs have been liquidated in the last 24 hours. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above.
Is the US Dollar still a buy ahead of US CPI
So many factors are affecting the currency markets right now that it can be hard to get your head around them all. Activity is definitely centered on the US. Last week, we had the US Fed’s interest rate decision and US NFP which is still lingering in the minds of traders.