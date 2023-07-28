Share:

The world's major stock markets have recorded gains since the beginning of the year, and some of them are marking new historical highs, suggesting that despite the geopolitical and economic shocks of recent years, businesses and economies remain resilient. But is what we see real?

According to the IMF's estimates, the resulting valuations are as follows: Divergences between economic sectors, countries and regions are widening, leading to a slowdown in the global economic recovery. Supply chains have recovered, and the pandemic is certainly not part of the problem; however, the forces that hindered growth in 2022, notably inflation that remains high, continue to erode household purchasing. Central banks, in response to inflation, have raised borrowing costs while banks in advanced economies following the banking turmoil in the US and Switzerland have significantly tightened lending standards, restricting the supply of credit. The combination of these two facts leads to a limitation of economic activity.

High-interest rates have a significant impact on public finances since the increase in the cost of borrowing government debt creates economic pressure, especially in poorer countries that, struggling with the high cost of borrowing their debts, are forced to limit public investment and, therefore, their productive activity, expanding thus the divergence with developed economies.

Bad News Outweighs Good News

The good news is that despite the adverse economic environment, global economic activity was resilient in the first quarter of 2023; however, the bad news is that this resilience was driven mainly by the growth seen in the services sector, which is now reaching its limits. In fact, consumption towards services is nearing completion in advanced economies, including developed tourism-dependent economies, as mobility returns to pre-pandemic levels. Hence, the scope for further growth acceleration appears for these countries is limited. At the same time, non-services sectors, including manufacturing, are showing weakness, showing a slowdown in economic productivity. This indicates that the branches that rely on the consumption of services are indeed reaching their limits.

In addition, the news is also bad from the field of corporate investments since amid the softening of consumption of services, increased uncertainties about the challenging geo-economic landscape, weak productivity growth and a more complex financial environment, companies are limiting investments in productive ability.

This is evidenced by the fact that according to data from the IMF, gross fixed capital formation and industrial production slowed sharply or contracted in major advanced economies, dragging down international trade and manufacturing in emerging markets with them. Furthermore, international trade, manufacturing demand, and production indicators point to further weakness.

Another negative development is that the excess savings accumulated during the pandemic are declining in advanced economies, especially in the United States. This fact implies a reduction in protection against shocks, including the rapid increase in the cost of living and the more limited availability of credit.

Inflation

Inflation appears to be receding in most countries but remains high, with divergences between economies and measures of inflation. A build-up of European natural gas stocks and weaker-than-expected demand in China helped push energy and food prices lower from their highs in 2022, although food prices remain high.

Core inflation, however, on average, declined more gradually and remained well above most central banks' targets. The persistence of core inflation reflects the fact that corporate profits remain high, which has led to solid wage growth. However, what causes concern is the fact that unit labour costs increased due to weak productivity growth. Thus, the spiral of simultaneous increases in wages and inflation is not expected to prevail as the dominant scenario for most developed economies in the foreseeable future.

China

The recovery that took place in China after the opening of the economy is losing its power. As supply chains normalized and companies quickly put backlogs into production, net exports led to significant sequential growth in February and March. However, continued weakness in the real estate sector is weighing on investment. According to IMF, foreign demand remains weak, and rising youth unemployment (20.8% in May 2023) suggests weakness in the labour market.

PERSISTENT RISKS

The ambitious view

In an optimistic scenario, a larger-than-expected pass-through of lower energy prices and a squeeze on profit margins to absorb cost increases could lead core inflation to decline faster than expected. Also, reducing job vacancies could play a vital role in easing the labour market, reducing the likelihood of an increase in unemployment. These developments would reduce the need for monetary policy tightening and allow for a softer adjustment.

The optimistic scenario is favoured by the fact that in many economies, consumers have not yet exhausted the stock of excess savings accumulated during the pandemic. This could further sustain the recent strength in consumption for some time. On the other hand, however, such a development would increase inflationary pressure and would require a stricter orientation in monetary policy.

Possible Rise in Commodities and Currency Divergences

El Niño could bring more extreme temperature increases than expected, worsen drought conditions and increase commodity prices.

In addition, the war in Ukraine could intensify, further increasing food, fuel and fertilizer prices. The recent Black Sea grain initiative suspension is worrying in this regard.

Adverse supply of commodities shocks may affect countries and regions asymmetrically. The different dynamics that these events would have would lead to a divergence in the risk management policies and, thus, a significant variation in the monetary movements of the central banks and, thus, a big impact on the currency markets.

Banks, Reserve Currencies and Global Trade

Financial markets have adjusted their expectations for monetary policy tightening upward since April, but still expect less tightening than policymakers have signalled. This increases the risk that a possible adverse inflation data release could cause a sudden rise in interest rate expectations and a fall in asset prices. Such moves could pressure banks and non-bank financial institutions whose balance sheets remain vulnerable to interest rate risk, especially those heavily exposed to commercial real estate. Contagion effects are possible and a flight to safe havens would signal an appreciation of reserve currencies such as the dollar, while triggering adverse outcomes for global trade and growth.

Geoeconomic Fragmentation Creates Additional Volatility in Commodity Prices

Amid the war in Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions, the risk of the world economy splitting into blocs could intensify, with more restrictions, especially on strategic goods such as vital minerals, cross-border movements of capital and international payments, restrictions on technology and movement of employees. Such developments could hinder multilateral cooperation in providing global public goods and contribute to additional volatility in commodity prices.

In summary, despite the resilience we see in economies and markets, the challenges ahead are enormous and thus capable of creating significant turbulence until the current global risks cease to persist.