Very nice rallies in US stocks were not as gleeful in Europe. Perhaps we are starting to see the beginning of a separation of trend among regional equities.

Unfortunately, war in Ukraine is likely to drag on and into 2023. Further entrenching a negative outlook for European equities, or at least caution, and I maintain my view the Euro will go sub-parity to the US dollar to 0.9700.

Australian equities will benefit today from that firm New York session. However commodity prices pulled back across the board.

While the NY rally numbers are large, they are in context merely yet another bouncing around within the range of the past week. Big swings in either direction, almost randomly, is what we are currently experiencing.

The Australian dollar has probably had its day in respect of the sky high commodity prices story.

While I expect commodities to consolidate at current levels and maintain an overall upward bias, the best of this has most likely already been fully priced in.

The next big story and sentiment flavour of interest is likely to be the acceleration of US interest rates away from the rate settings of the world’s slowest central bank, the RBA.

We know the ‘R’ stands for Reserve, but do they really need to take that so seriously and apply it to all decision making too? It is time for the ‘A’ team, a Reverse Bank board that puts the Australian people first? This requires the incoming Federal government to take urgent action to revolutionalise the RBA and get it back on track. To even an average performing central bank would be nice.

The biggest problem the Australian economy faces at the moment is not inflation, war in Europe, or a supply shock from China lockdowns, it is in fact a terribly dysfunctional Reserve Bank.

Dysfunctional in terms of their actual performance. I am happy to discuss this further with anyone who would like to, but the point cannot be made more clearly. Australia is suffering extreme economic mismanagement via the RBA, and their incompetence is generating grand distortions that are about to heavily and negatively impact the long term trajectory of the economy and working families lives. The unwinding of a property bubble is never a pleasant affair. Which is why few economists are willing to talk about it publicly. A central bank that has been in permanent slumber with crisis rate settings for an economy with no crisis at all, is a torrid affair.

The biggest and most crucial challenge confronting the Australian economy is the Reverse Bank. And it isn’t even an election issue???