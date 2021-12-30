-
The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 74.69 levels and traded in the range of 74.69-74.84 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed at 74.74 levels. The Reserve Bank of India set the reference rate at 74.7375. The USDINR pair rose because investors' appetite for riskier assets weakened as they continued to evaluate the risk posed by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 to global economic recovery.
Global sentiment deteriorated after WHO warned that the Omicron variant could lead to overwhelmed healthcare systems, leading to a rise in the USD Index on safe-haven buying. Early studies however suggested it causes a milder form of the disease. Various authorities across the world have imposed restrictions to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, while other governments refrained from enforcing restrictions on the view that its impact on humans has not been observed as severe.
Separately, the dollar index remained steady against a basket of major currencies amid lower trade volumes due to muted participation during the Christmas and New year holidays. Oil prices edged higher after rallying overnight as industry data showed a decline in U.S. inventories, boosting demand sentiment. Most Asian currencies fell slightly in the early trade today as fast-spreading Omicron variant and its likely impact on the global economic recovery weighed on riskier assets.
