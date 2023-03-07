Share:

This cycle, in many ways, has proven to be different from anything we have seen in recent history. The post-COVID cycle's speed and resilience are no match for the post-GFC playbook. It has already forced the Fed, with even the most careful forward guidance, to go back to the higher for longer mantra several times over and over.

This month's FOMC now has a material risk of a 50bps hike priced in, and any persistence in inflation and labour market tightness could turn the Fed even more hawkish.

For the most part, Fed speak recently has been chiefly hawkish; there has been no significant deviation from the 25bps path yet. But any such material twist would likely boost the USD higher and risk sentiment significantly lower while sticking to the "higher-for-longer", but in 25bps increments, it would help keep rates vol contained and risk markets relatively supported.

Markets expect the Fed to be data-reactive, but for now, they have high confidence that the central bank will get inflation under control.

With better growth and higher inflation seemingly contagious, the Fed is not alone in its potential to deliver a hawkish surprise over the next few weeks.

