The Indian rupee made a gap up opening at 73.03 levels and traded in the range of 72.96-73.12 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed the day at 73.00 levels. The rupee fell against the US dollar in choppy trade today because the RBI cut India's GDP growth forecast for this financial year to 9.5% from 10.5% estimated previously. While the MPC left the repo rate unchanged at 4.00%, RBI Governor pledged to maintain the accommodative stance as long as needed, citing risks to growth due to the second wave of COVID-19.
The RBI Governor announced the second tranche of the bond-buying program of 1.2 lakh crore, along expected lines. The GSAP 2.0, which is higher than the first tranche, will be conducted in the second quarter of the financial year. He also stated that the remaining 40,000 crores of GSAP 1.0 will be conducted on 27th June. Of this, 10,000 crores would constitute the purchase of SDLs. The RBI Governor stated that the focus of RBI is turning from systemic liquidity to equitable distribution.
To ensure further support to the MSME, RBI has lent 50,000 crore support to all Indian financial institutions. The forward premium was very volatile during the day because of the selling pressures, however, it recovered later in the day. The 1-year dollar/rupee forwards premium stood at 4.41% as against the 4.39% recorded in the previous day. The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 73.02 levels. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark closed the day 3 bps higher at 6.0272% levels.
