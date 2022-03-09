Talk of compromise between the Ukraine and Russia has calmed nerves somewhat into Wednesday, with financial markets responding in kind. Currencies are showing some bid against the Buck, and the Euro which has been a victim to all of the geopolitical mess, is most definitely trying to squeeze out the most it can as cooler heads attempt to prevail.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD floats above 1.0900 as bulls and bears jostle over Ukraine crisis, inflation fears
EUR/USD fades the previous day’s rebound from 22-month low, sidelined of late. Softer yields, cautious optimism weigh on DXY as markets await Thursday’s Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey. Fears of more economic hardships for the bloc, higher inflation keep EUR bears hopeful.
GBP/USD dribbles inside weekly range around 1.3100
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3120 as the quote snaps a three-day downtrend heading into Wednesday’s London open. However, an immediate rectangle formation joins sluggish Momentum to restrict the quote’s further upside around 1.3145.
Gold remains on track to retest record highs at $2,075
Gold buyers take their time to recapture $2,075 – key hurdle. Rising oil prices, stagflation fears keep gold price supported. Pennant breakout on gold’s hourly chart points to further upside.
Dogecoin price has one chance of recovering upon breaking $0.16
Dogecoin price shows no signs of stalling the downswing that has been ongoing since its all-time high in May 2021. The resulting crash seems to be reaching for a fair value gap (FVG).
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
It is becoming very difficult to predict the market direction due to the Russia-Ukraine war. What strategy can I adopt during this period? This question from a user is relevant to many.