We’ve been seeing a lot of sideways price action in markets this week and it seems as though a lot of this could have something to do with the market waiting for more clarity from economic data in the form of tomorrow’s inflation readings out of the US.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.4200, crunch Brexit talks before G7 eyed
GBP/USD cheers US dollar pullback to print mild gains above 1.4150. EU-UK Brexit negotiators meet for last ditched efforts to resolve NI protocol issues. Confusion over UK’s unlock and inflation battles stimulus hopes ahead of Thursday’s key G7, US CPI.
Gold consolidates below $1,900 amid steady USD
Gold price is hovering in a very narrow trading range with modest gains. The prices remain under pressure by an uptick in the US dollar, ETF outflow, and weak consumer demand in India. Investors turn their focus on the US CPI.
Ripple targets $5.50 after crucial rebound
XRP price seems to be holding above a major support cluster. As long as Ripple remains trading above $0.71, it could rebound to new all-time highs. A head-and-shoulders pattern on the weekly chart suggests an incoming rally to $5.50.
Marking time ahead of the week's big events
The capital markets appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of this week's big events, including the US CPI and the ECB meeting. Equities are little changed but with a heavier bias evident. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region were lower, except Australia.