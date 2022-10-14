Markets turn lower as we head towards the weekend, with Liz Truss budget reversal seeing economic uncertainty traded for political instability.
UK political turmoil provides a fourth chancellor of 2022
“Kwasi Kwarteng has been ousted from No 11 just three-weeks on from the fateful mini-budget that was ultimately responsible for his demise. Liz Truss remains in charge for now, but there are rumours that her decision to reverse the corporation tax cut will do little to help her stay in the post much longer than Kwarteng. For traders, today has provided yet another bout of unpredictable volatility, with the risk-on momentum driven by falling yields reversing as political turmoil takes hold once again. Unfortunately for Truss, her swift ability to spook markets with a swathe of unfunded spending plans is now being followed by yet another rise in yields as markets wonder whether we could soon see another push to replace her.”
Tale of two halves as morning rally starts to turn
“Market volatility has continued apace today, with yesterday’s post-CPI rebound proving fleeting if this afternoon’s turnaround is anything to go by. Traders are keeping a close eye on yields, with the recent pullback providing the basis for a risk-on market move. However, with core inflation at a 40-year high, another 75bp hike in November, and a raft of declining earnings figures expected over the course of the coming month, it is easy to see why traders remain largely pessimistic. Today has seen the big banks provide an insight into exactly how the industry fares when rising interest rates meet crumbling consumer sentiment. The improved margins afforded by rising rates have helped drive a beat on both bottom and top line growth for JP Morgan. However, risks lie ahead for the banks, with growing expectations that we will see lending, M&A, and housing come under pressure as rates rise.“
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
