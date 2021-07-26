US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.750.
Energies: Sept '21 Crude is Down at 71.53.
Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 28 ticks and trading at 164.29.
Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 58 ticks Lower and trading at 4388.50.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1809.40. Gold is 76 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Down- which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Japanese Nikkei which is currently Higher. At this time all of Europe is trading Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
- New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the Bonds, Crude and Gold were all trading Lower Friday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 238 point Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Back in the 20th Century it used to be said that it took a three day run to solidify either an Up or Down trend in the markets. Whereas of late it is very rare that we see 3 straight of anything direction wise, we witnessed it this past week. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we saw three straight days of an upward trend. Will this continue? Only time will tell but if history teaches us anything it is this: traders like to book profits and the only way to do that is to sell a holding. No doubt the institutionals aka the Smart Money will get in the act and start to book profit, by the way the Dow is now trading above 35,000 which has always been a threshold. Will the Smart Money let this ride for awhile prior to taking money off the table? Possibly, but again only time will tell...
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
