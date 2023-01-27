While better than expected, other data on the day was somewhat more mixed. Clifford also has a look at slowing US Home Sales, raising gasoline prices and the abysmal Fed National Activity Index Data.
AUD/USD struggles above 0.7100 ahead of US PCE Inflation
AUD/USD is turning south toward 0.7100 early Friday. The Aussie pair’s struggle could be linked to the mixed Aussie data and cautious mood ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge.
USD/JPY trims losses to recapture 130.00, US PCE eyed
USD/JPY is paring losses to recover above 130.00 heading toward the European session. The pair is staging a comeback in the tandem with the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields, as investors readjust ahead of the US PCE inflation data.
Gold confirms bearish wedge ahead of United States inflation data Premium
Gold price is on the back foot on Friday, eyeing a flat close for the week after hitting the highest level in nine months at $1,949 on Thursday. The United States Dollar (USD) is finding its feet alongside the US Treasury bond yields, with the focus now shifting toward the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data.
Forecasting Ethereum price accumulation levels should bears takeover before FOMC
Ethereum price shows a clear sideways structure as it encounters a crucial hurdle. As a result, ETH has set up a liquidity zone around this level, but the winds might shift in favor of bears and induce volatility on February 1 when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) convenes.
Is the current stock market rally sustainable?
Wall Street insiders continue to debate conflicting economic data and a possible earnings recession ahead. Data and earnings so far actually offer convincing evidence to support both sides of the arguments which is making it tough for either the bulls or the bears to gain an upper hand.