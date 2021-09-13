USD (USDIndex 92.45) up as the rise in inflation, as recovery in risk appetite weighed on bonds and as the policy outlook lifting US treasaury Yields, hence support USD. There have been a string of voices calling for Fed tapering to begin sooner rather than later, even if Covid-19 cases surging. But as the ECB showed, one can wrap a taper in dovish guidance on rates and thus prevent a taper tantrum.

Equities struggled again, with China’s tech sector once again hit hard by the country’s regulatory clampdown amid a report that officials want to break up Ant Group Co’s Alipay. Online platforms have also been told to protect the rights of workers.

JPN225 (-0.30%). But US equities up for the day, with USA500.F bottomed at 4470-4477 area. (APPLE & MSFT lost over 1% yesterday). USA100 declined -0.87%, with the USA30.

Toyota downgraded projections for this year’s vehicle production numbers and China issued warnings that the chip shortage could last a while which will all add to the arguments of those saying ultra-accommodative monetary policies are only adding to existing imbalances between demand and supply that are pushing up prices at the moment.

Apple down – “unfavourable” court ruling related to its app store, just days before it unveils the new iPhone line up. Alphabet down, with Google Play revenue also in doubt.

Yields down again, with 10-year -1.4 bp at 1.33%. Tesla down to 735.11 low

The CHF is lower to start the week, EUR and GBP have also dropped back against a largely stronger US Dollar.

US Oil up to $70.17, supported by growing signs of supply tightness in the US as a result of Hurricane Ida. About 3/4 of the US Gulf’s offshore oil production has remained halted since late August.