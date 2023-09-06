Stock Market Report S&P 500 - NASDAQ 100 - RUSSELL 2000 - DAX 40 - FTSE 100 - ASX 200. Elliott Wave Analysis
Summary: The SP and NDX have a larger 3 waves lower, which could be bullish corrective, however stocks like Apple have 5 wave lower, so the SP and NDX 3 waves are likely to turn into 5 waves, these 5 waves would make a larger wave one, meaning a more bearish short-term outcome.
Trading Strategies: We have short trades in the SP and NDX and will look to add to those trades if we get the 5 waves lower
Video chapters
00:00 SP 500 (SPX)
07:14 NASDAQ (NDX)
11:46 Russell 2000 (RUT)
14:46 DAX 40 (DAX)
19:08 FTSE 100 UKX (UK100)
21:42 ASX 200 (XJO)
32:35 End
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
