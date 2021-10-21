USD ( USDIndex 93.55 ) cools a tad and again tests 2-week low ( 93.47 ) Yields stronger again, Equities closed up, but FUTS are down ( Nikkei -2% on stronger YEN and Yuan). Big day for Earnings – TESLA beat but revenue numbers disappointed some. Oil up on drawdown.

Evergrande – Bad News $1.7bn sale of 51% of HK unit to Hopson OFF, $1.7bn sale of HK HQ OFF, $83.5m coupon default triggers tomorrow. Good News $260m bond coupon, extended by 3 mths.

US Yields (10yr closed higher at 1.63 ) & – now 1.6533%.

Equities moved ground higher USA500 +16 (+0.74%) at 4536 ( NASDAQ – 0.05%) – Big movers – Verizon +2.41% & ABBT +3.3% (Paypal – 4.91%) – USA500.F back to 4500. Asian equities weaker. New VIX contract at +1.49% at 19.60.

USOil up on drawdown n strong demand at $82.00 after EIA inventories showed -400K vs build of 2.1m.

Gold holds at 4- day highs – $1785.

FX markets – a recovering USD has – EURUSD 1.1646, Cable down from 1.3830+ to 1.3800, & USDJPY – off 4-year highs and pivots at 114.00.

European Open The December 10-year Bund future is down -16 ticks, US futures are also in the red. DAX and FTSE 100 futures are both down -0.45 and U.S. futures are also in the red, with the NASDAQ underperforming again, after already closing slightly lower yesterday. Indices remain at high levels, but tapering concerns, the global energy rout and supply chain concerns are capping the outlook for global growth. Markets will continue to watch earnings reports and central bank comments, especially in the U.K. where officials clearly are laying the ground for an early lift off. Meanwhile the announcement of Weidmann’s departure has raised hopes that the ECB will push even more to circumvent the no-bailout clause permanently – after the end of PEPP, which already helped BTPs to outperform yesterday.

Today – US Initial Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Business Index, Existing Home Sales, EZ Consumer Confidence, EU Council Meeting, Fed’s Daly, Waller, RBA’s Lowe, Earnings: AT&T, Intel, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, ABB, (bottleneck problems) L’Oreal, Vivendi, Hermes, (beat) Pernod Ricard,(beat) Barclays,(Revenue big beat Unilever (Sales miss).

Biggest FX Mover @ (06:30 GMT) AUDJPY (-0.50%) Rejection of 86.25 this morning as Yen lifts after a very weak October. Faster MAs aligned lower, MACD signal line dips and & histogram slips significantly lower, RSI 40.00 off OS level, H1 ATR 0.189, Daily ATR 0.817.