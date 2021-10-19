-
USD (USDIndex 93.60) slips -0.6% (-1.0% from last week’s highs) Weak US Industrial production. Yields also slipped and Stocks moved higher led by big tech. Commodities stronger lifting AUD & NZD (RBNZ to move +50bps Nov.24?). APPLE launched new Mac Books with new self-built powerful chips, Bezos, “may have lied to Congress”, FB to recruit 10k in EU to build “Metaverse”. Japanese General Election 31/10, confirmed. NK fire more ballistics into S. China Sea.
-
Evergrande – sentiment lifts a tad – they will pay some onshore coupons today.
-
US Yields (10yr closed 1.584%) down from 1.624% highs, trades at 1.576%.
-
Equities moved higher but lost momentum USA500 +15 (+0.34%) at 4486 (NASDAQ +0.84%) – Big movers – TSLA +3.21% & FB +3.26%. USA500.F higher into 4483. Asian equities higher (Nikkei +0.56%) VIX closed down again at 16.77 (new 8 week low) – trades weaker at 16.50 now.
-
US Oil is back at yet another new 7-yr high trades at $83.00.
-
Gold lifts on weaker USD & lower yields up to $1777 now from yesterday’s test of the key $1760 support level.
-
FX markets – a weaker USD has – EURUSD 1.1655 Cable at 4-week highs 1.3775 (Bailey up again today) & USDJPY holds 114.00.
European Open – The December 10-year Bund future is fractionally higher, as are US futures. Eurozone peripherals are also vulnerable amid the ebb on the flow of opinions on how to strengthen and maintain flexibility in existing asset purchase programs after the scheduled end of PEPP. Against that background the flood of BoE and ECB speakers today will be watched very carefully, especially as the data calendar is pretty empty. Stock market sentiment strengthened overnight and DAX and FTSE 100 futures are up 0.2% and 0.1% respectively, alongside broad gains in U.S. futures.
Today – US Building Permits & Housing Starts, ECB’s Elderson, Panetta, Lane, BoE’s Bailey, Fed’s Harker, Daly, Bostic, Waller. Earnings – Johnson & Johnson, Phillip Morris, P&G, Netflix, Halliburton, United Airlines, Danone, Ericsson (out already a big beat), Kering.
Biggest FX Mover @ (06:30 GMT) NZDUSD (+0.28%) 5th consecutive day higher today breached 0.7100 earlier, and testing 0.7150 now. Faster MAs aligned higher, MACD signal line & histogram trending higher, RSI 81.00 OB but still moving higher, Stochs. 96 and OB. H1 ATR 0.0011, Daily ATR 0.0062.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
