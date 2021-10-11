-
The Treasury market and the Fed is closed today for Columbus Day, but Wall Street will trade.
-
USD (USDIndex hold 94.00), Bonds and Stocks under pressure as the job report kept the door open for the FOMC to potentially announce QE tapering this year, even though it looks unlikely given the weakening in US and global growth due to supply chain disruptions, as well as from the concomitant surge in prices.
-
Capitol Hill is likely to still be hotly debating fiscal policies, while more debt limit drama could be in the works for early December.
-
Oil prices continued to rise to the highest since 2014, as China’s coal futures jumped as flooding shuttered mines Currently $80.30. Gold back to $1750 area.
-
US Yields rising (10-year rising 3.5 bps to 1.616% and 2-year up 1.2 bps to 0.318%).
-
Equities are mixed. JPN225 +1.5% (supported by comments from Prime Minister Kishida, who said he isn’t considering changes to the capital gains tax at present), GER30 & UK100 +0.7%, USA500 -0.19% & USA100 -0.5%.
-
FX markets – USD remains bid – EURUSD 1.1580 Cable spiked 1.3670, USDJPY higher again at 112.74 ( highest since December 2018).
European Open – The December 10-year Bund future is down -27 ticks, US futures are also in the red, while European stock futures are narrowly mixed. Comments from BoE officials over the weekend backed market bets for an earlier than expected lift off on rates. UK inflation is rising sharply against the background of delivery problems and rising gas prices, which are impacting ever wider areas of the economy. The Eurozone is also struggling with similar problems, although they are much less severe than in the UK, where the fallout from Brexit seems to be adding to the difficult picture. Fueling demand with a very expansionary monetary policy clearly is not helping in this situation and it seems the BoE is gearing up to reduce stimulus earlier than previously anticipated.
Today – ECB’s Lane & Elderson
Biggest FX Mover @ (06:30 GMT) GBPJPY (+0.88%) Rallied from open at 152.67 lows to eye 154.08. Faster MAs aligned higher, MACD signal line & histogram trending higher & over 0 line, RSI 83 OB zone & started slowing down . H1 ATR 0.199, Daily ATR 1.312.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600 as USD licks NFP-led wounds
EUR/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebounds amid worsening mood. Mixed concerns relating to Fed tapering, US-China and soaring energy costs dent risk appetite. Light trading can restrict intraday moves.
GBP/USD battles 1.3650 amid hawkish BOE, USD rebound
GBP/USD is battling 1.3650 amid a mixed market mood. The US dollar finds support from elevated Treasury yields and US-China jitters. Hawkish BOE and Brexit woes test the sterling against majors.
XAU/USD remains stuck in range above $1750 amid light trading
Gold price has reversed Friday’s gains, now posting small losses in the European session, as the worsening market mood keeps the buoyant tone intact around the safe-haven US dollar.
Analysts expect Bitcoin to top at $350,000 by 2022
Comparing the ongoing Bitcoin bull run with the 2017 rally suggests that institutional investments are on the rise. Top institutional players are transferring their Bitcoin holdings off exchanges.
Wall Street Week Ahead: No jobs, no taper, no rally. Can earnings change things?
Equity markets are treading water on Friday with little in the way of strong direction after a weak employment report. This bad number (194k versus 500k expected) has a silver lining in that it may allow the Fed to delay tapering its stimulus program which the equity market has become increasingly reliant on.