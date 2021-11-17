-
USDIndex up and currently settled at 96.25, after hawkish Fed Bullard and strong retail sales, production and trade prices.
-
UK Inflation at the highest in a decade due to energy costs (4.2% y/y VS 3.9% y/y) & strong labour data adding pressure on the BoE to deliver the long flagged rate hike at the December meeting.
-
US Treasury Yields rise on overinflation concerns after the data and as expectations were raised for the Fed to quicken monetary policy normalization. – 10-year Treasury rate is up 0.4 bp at 1.64%.
-
Bund futures are fractionally lower, on central bank’s dovish stance. – ECB’s Rehn still sees inflation easing next year.
-
FED, BoE and BoC seem to be on the same road to rate hikes sooner than many expected!
-
China’s developers also remain in focus with local media reporting that Evergrande’s online sales platform has closed some units. Authorities could ease restrictions on funding of developer.
-
Treasury Secretary Yellen warned there is little time left for lawmakers to agree on a debt limit deal, reiterating a possible December 3 drop-dead date.
-
Equities: Asian shares, were dragged by worries about COVID-19 and higher costs. Topix lost -0.4%.The stronger the dollar the higher costs for imported material for manufacturers.
-
Consumer discretion initially paced the gains after Walmart (-2%) and Home Depot beats (+6%), but the USA100 took the baton into the finish and rose 0.76%. The USA500 was up 0.39% with the USA30 0.15% higher. GER30 and UK100 futures are down -0.2% and -0.4% respectively.
-
Solid data, along with bullish equity outlooks from Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, all aided sentiment yesterday.
-
US Oil down to 78.86 floor from 80.66. after US gasoline stocks dropped more than expected last week, potentially heightening pressure on the Biden administration to release oil from emergency reserves to cap soaring fuel prices.
-
Gold down to 1849.49.
-
FX markets – EURUSD down to 1.1263, GBPUSD spiked to 1.3473 but currently in the mid of a 3-day channel, and USDJPY flirts with 115.00 (its strongest since March 2017).
-
Focus today: The data calendar also includes the final reading for Eurozone HICP, US Housing starts and building permits and Canadian inflation.
Biggest FX Mover @ (07:30 GMT) NZDJPY (+0.35%) topped to 80.61 above R1. Faster MAs aligned higher, MACD lines turn positive but signal line remains at 0, while RSI is at 67 and rising. H1 ATR 0.101, Daily ATR 0.696.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: A weak rebound reveals a still strong bearish trend
Euro recovered some lost ground from the lowest level since July 2020 near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1335 but then dropped back toward 1.1300. The combination of a stronger USD, a decline in equity prices and a slide of the euro against its main rivals favored the retreat.
GBP/USD extends rebound, closes in on 1.3500
GBP/USD gained traction in the early American session on Wednesday and started to push higher toward 1.3500. The modest dollar weakness and the stronger-than-expected inflation report from the UK help the pair gather bullish momentum.
XAU/USD bulls eager to end consolidation phase, critical drop in yields eyed
Is the correction over? That is the crucial question for gold bulls after the recent bounce. Buyers can be thankful for a drop in US Housing Starts – which came out at 1.52 million annualized vs. 1.58 million expected in October.
Ethereum price crash halted, but the point of max pain is yet to come
ETH price saw its uptrend grind to a halt on Tuesday as ETH price shed 10% of its value. During the rout, many bulls got stopped out of their long positions, and this saw an acceleration of buy-side demand declining.
WTI drops to fresh daily lows under $79.50 despite bullish inventory report
WTI has turned lower in recent trade, breaking out to fresh daily lows despite a bullish inventory report. The report has perhaps been interpreted as increasing the likelihood that the Biden administration taps the SPR.